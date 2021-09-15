These Adhesive Hooks Are My Secret to a Stylish, Minimal Bathroom—No Power Tools Required
My bathroom and I had a bit of a dilemma recently. Despite it being the place I shower and wash my hands, there wasn't a towel hook in sight. I really only had three options: 1. Drill some holes into the wall (cringe, it's a rental), 2. Struggle through and leave my towels lying around or 3. Find a design hack. Luckily, number three was made possible thanks to some convenient adhesive hooks I found on Amazon.
I'm not scared of power tools by any means, but when it comes to ease and convenience, I'd much rather not whip out the drill if I don't have to—especially when decorating an apartment. Home design enthusiasts know that a good hack is worth its weight in gold when it comes to adding the finishing touches around your place, and I found that the strong sticky backs on these hooks from SouLips are no exception.
Rather than poking holes in the wall, I simply wiped off the area, stuck them on, and let them set for roughly a day. Since then, they've held my hand towel, shower towels, and guest towels with no problem at all. And even though they're exposed to steam and moisture on a daily basis, they haven't budged. Other shoppers were pleased with the strength and reliability, too.
"I've hung these on the tile walls and on the backs of painted metal doors for towels and robes and they've stayed for months," wrote a reviewer. A handful of shoppers also used them in their showers to hold everything including washcloths to loofahs.
Even if your bathroom is in good shape when it comes to storage solutions, these hooks can be put to good use elsewhere, too. "I have a hard time finding things that don't require nails or screws, these are great," explained a pleased buyer. "They stick well and hold some weight. I use them for my purse and keys. It adds texture and a little modern touch to my apartment."
Another person stuck them to a brick wall to keep their backpack and sweatshirts hung up, and one spray painted them gold to fit with the theme of their kitchen, adorning them with potholders.
While the sticking power of these little doohickeys is impressive, I was also extremely happy with their aesthetic. I'm a major fan of minimal design and the matte black is sharp, sleek, and sophisticated. It matches the rest of my bathroom and I didn't have to spend an obscene amount on hardware.
Save on time, stress, and your security deposit with adhesive hooks that will keep your space tidy and organized. That cordless drill won't need to see the light of day.