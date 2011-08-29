Smart Lunch Gear
Goodbyn Bynto
If you're packing for picky eaters, then use this three-compartment lunchbox to prevent food from mixing together. It's available in 12 bright colors, includes a water bottle, and stickers so your kids can make it their own.
To buy: $10, goodbyn.com.
Featured September 2011
Built NY Spicy Relish Tote
An update to the ever-so-popular neoprene lunch tote from Built. This roomy bag that expands to fit all of your containers now has a removable shoulder strap for the days when you’re juggling your gym bag, purse, and a science fair project.
To buy: $30, builtny.com.
Hadaki Lunch Pod
Calling all tweens looking to make a fashion statement with their lunch tote. This insulated, easy-to-grab carrier comes in a variety of punchy patterns. Plus, the water resistant interior and exterior makes it a cinch to wipe clean.
To buy: $28, hadakishop.com for info.
Glad To Go Lunch Containers
Say sayonora to soggy lettuce leaves at lunch with these new boxes from Glad. They have a smaller dish that snaps to the inside of the lid, ideal for holding dressing, or dips for chips.
To buy: $2.50, at grocery stores.
Blue Avocado (Re) Zip Lunch Pak
Skip the plastic bags and reach for these reusable zippered pouches, which are sized perfectly for chips, carrot sticks, trail mix, and more. Even better, it can go in the washing machine with your towels (just don’t put it in the dryer).
To buy: $20 for six, blueavocado.com.
Aladdin Artist Series Insulated Bowl
Why not serve up a side of culture with your lunch? These microwave–and dishwasher–safe reusable bowls were designed by up and coming artists from around the country. Available in six designs.
To buy: $20, aladdin.com.
MoMA Store Box Appetit Lunch Container
If a sandwich and salad is your go-to lunch combo, this clever container is the perfect solution. But even if your menu changes for a day, the removable containers can adapt to whatever you’re eating. Plus, it’s dishwasher–and microwave–safe.
To buy: $22, momastore.org.
