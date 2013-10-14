8 Practical Serving Platters

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
Freshen up your buffet spread with one of these delightful serving pieces.
Perimeter Tray Brass and White

This impressive multi-material (wood, marble, brass, aluminum) tray attends to every need. The detachable marble insert instantly adds layers to your spread and the brass handles offer gilded glamour.

To buy: $250, ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com.

Featured October 2013

Revol Basalt Round Platter

This circular porcelain slab can host a gamut of goodies at your next gathering or fancy dinner fete.

To buy: $60, surlatable.com.

Universal Expert Serving Platter

No appetizer left behind as this platter’s upturned edge corrals chips, crackers, or cut veggies while the wood slate steps in as a pedestal to bowls of dip or as a board for cheese.

To buy: $80, westelm.com.

Honeycomb Platter

A rustic honeycomb relief adorns this handmade porcelain server, which is sure to be the buzz of the table.

To buy: $110, jaysonhome.com.

Ikat Oval Serving Platter

Arrange an amuse-bouche or even your next roast on this glossy display that gets a preppy pick-me-up from the kelly green trim and lustrous gold edges..

To buy: $58, cwonder.com.

Sombrero Party Platter

Legnoart

A quirky platter that encourages guests to put on a party hat and celebrate. The removable ceramic rim leaves ample space for a variety of finger foods and makes cleanup a snap.

To buy: $50, fab.com.

Raza Zigzag Platter

Print is plentiful on this bold rectangular stoneware server, that has a rich blue hand-embossed zig zag texture.

To buy: $25, crateandbarrel.com.

Sorrento Platter

Sweets will look decadent on this ornate earthenware dish that’s made with pretty handles and raised ceramic details. Marie Antoinette would certainly approve.

To buy: $58, anthropologie.com.

