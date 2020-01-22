The 20 Best Organizing Tips We’ve Learned Over the Past 20 Years

When our book The Real Simple Method for Organizing Every Room was released in 2018, we had a chance to review organizing advice we'd been dishing out for years. One favorite that still stands the test of time: create labels. For bins, inside drawers, on file folders—really, anywhere. Especially if you live with kids, a partner, or roommates, these labels will encourage others to return items where they belong.

To create the labels, consider investing in a label maker, or even colorful washi tape and a marker can do the trick. To label plastic bins, try a paint marker.