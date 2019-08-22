This Minimalist Home Essentials Brand Made My Bathroom Effortlessly Organized
Finally, personal care products you won't want to hide in a cabinet.
Recently, direct-to-consumer subscription home goods companies seem to be popping up all over, filling my Instagram feed with their promises of minimalist bamboo toothbrushes and eco-friendly toilet paper. While I was an early fan of Grove Collaborative and its great-smelling cleaning spray, it had been a while since another company tempted me to hit "subscribe." That is, until I spotted Public Goods. Opting into a free two-week trial (which I should note, is easy to cancel with a quick email if you so choose or you can start a membership for $59 a year), I ordered refillable floss, a beautiful razor, and pretty kitchen towels. I was so pleased that within a few days of receiving my first order, I decided to reorder. Here are some of Public Goods' beautiful, refillable home goods that will make your bathroom (and kitchen) look neater than ever.
RELATED: We Tried the Next Big Trend in Cleaning Products—And It Can Save You Money
1
Display-Worthy (Refillable) Floss
The sleeper hit of my first Public Goods order, I loved the sleek design of this floss so much, I opted to order refills just a few days later. Rather than tossing out a plastic container every time you open a new floss, this beautiful glass bottle is conveniently refillable. And while I have to admit, I'd never analyzed the quality of my floss before, after flossing with pure silk coated with peppermint candelilla wax, I was sold.
To buy: $3, publicgoods.com.
2
Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrush
Instead of throwing yet another plastic toothbrush into the landfill every few months, opt for a bamboo brush that's fully biodegradable.
To buy: $4 for 2, publicgoods.com.
RELATED: How to Sanitize Your Toothbrush (Because It's Grosser Than You Think)
3
A Stylish Bamboo Razor
My original reason for ordering from Public Goods? This beautiful bamboo razor, which puts plastic drugstore razors to shame. After testing it for two weeks, I can confirm that it gives a close shave and looks great on the shelf in my shower. Just be careful, the smooth bamboo handle can get slippery.
To buy: $11, publicgoods.com.
4
Turkish Dish Towels
The easiest way to make your kitchen look tidier: set some clean cotton dish towels out on the counter. These are more absorbent than most Turkish towels, yet they still dry quickly.
To buy: $6 for 2, publicgoods.com.