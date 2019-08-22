This Minimalist Home Essentials Brand Made My Bathroom Effortlessly Organized

Image zoom Public Goods

Recently, direct-to-consumer subscription home goods companies seem to be popping up all over, filling my Instagram feed with their promises of minimalist bamboo toothbrushes and eco-friendly toilet paper. While I was an early fan of Grove Collaborative and its great-smelling cleaning spray, it had been a while since another company tempted me to hit "subscribe." That is, until I spotted Public Goods. Opting into a free two-week trial (which I should note, is easy to cancel with a quick email if you so choose or you can start a membership for $59 a year), I ordered refillable floss, a beautiful razor, and pretty kitchen towels. I was so pleased that within a few days of receiving my first order, I decided to reorder. Here are some of Public Goods' beautiful, refillable home goods that will make your bathroom (and kitchen) look neater than ever.

RELATED: We Tried the Next Big Trend in Cleaning Products—And It Can Save You Money