Pro Organizers’ Best Decluttering Tips for Every Room in the House

No matter how often you sort through your bedroom closet or declutter your makeup collection, there are some spots in the house that no amount of organizing seems to help. These clutter magnets—entryways, craft rooms, and pantries are prime culprits—call for some professional help. So we consulted a couple organizing pros, The Home Edit team and Rachel and Company, to get their secrets for maintaining these tricky areas. As it turns out, sorting and paring down is half the battle, but you don’t need to do all of the work yourself. Investing in a couple pro-approved organizers may make the process easier than you thought possible. The right products—a clear cosmetic organizer that gives a slot to every last lipstick or an under-shelf basket that utilizes closet space you didn’t even know you had, for example—can make all the difference. Armed with expert advice and a few foolproof solutions, the odds of conquering clutter have never been better.

