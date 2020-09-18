How Pro Organizers Arrange a Closet for Maximum Storage

In the 2020 Real Simple Home, Fillip and Jamie Hord, the organizing pros behind Horderly, created our dream bedroom closet. Custom Elfa shelving, neatly folded stacks of sweaters and jeans, and glorious rows of shoe storage make this closet especially covetable. Short of calling this closet our own (a clear first choice), our next best bet is to borrow some of the organization ideas hiding inside. Even mini moves, like switching to slimline hangers, can make a tiny closet feel instantly more spacious. Here are five things the pros know about closet organization.