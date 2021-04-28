These Easy-to-Install Shelves Completely Revolutionized My Cluttered Bathroom

To say my bathroom is cluttered would be the understatement of my entire life. I test dozens of beauty products a month, so try as I might to keep my routine tightly edited, an onslaught of products quickly takes over (think The Blob from outer space, but a rolling mass of skin and hair products). It's one of my favorite perks of the job, but when it comes to my tiny New York City apartment, the clutter can get so overwhelming that visitors often need me to point out the hand soap amongst the serum bottles—that is, until I found the floating wall shelves that single-handedly rescued my apartment.