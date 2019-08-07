5 Ways to Maximize Your Bathroom’s Over-the-Toilet Storage

If your small bathroom doesn't have enough cabinets to hold all of your hair products and lacks sufficient counter space for your cosmetics, it's time to introduce some over-the-toilet storage into your space. In most bathrooms, the space over the toilet is an underutilized area, a blank wall just waiting for floating shelving or a clutter-concealing cabinet. Plus, the top of the toilet tank itself is another opportunity for storage boxes or trays. To tuck a little extra storage into a small bathroom, try one (or two) of the organization ideas below.

