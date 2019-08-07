5 Ways to Maximize Your Bathroom’s Over-the-Toilet Storage
Here's how to double the storage space in a small bathroom.
If your small bathroom doesn't have enough cabinets to hold all of your hair products and lacks sufficient counter space for your cosmetics, it's time to introduce some over-the-toilet storage into your space. In most bathrooms, the space over the toilet is an underutilized area, a blank wall just waiting for floating shelving or a clutter-concealing cabinet. Plus, the top of the toilet tank itself is another opportunity for storage boxes or trays. To tuck a little extra storage into a small bathroom, try one (or two) of the organization ideas below.
1
Elegant Floating Shelves
Adding a set of floating shelves is a sleek, modern way to introduce over-the-toilet storage into your space. But to prevent bottles and products from accidentally falling, look for shelves with a convenient rail. We spotted these white-and-gold shelves in the kids' section, but they look elegant enough for a grownup bathroom, too.
2
A Standing Shelving Unit (Ideal for Renters)
If you're a renter or simply don't want to deal with installing a new set of shelves, order a floor-standing shelving unit that's designed to fit around your toilet. This wood and metal option would work for both industrial or modern farmhouse-style homes.
3
A Stylish Bin for the Top of the Toilet Tank
The top of the toilet tank is a perfect opportunity to sneak in a storage bin or tray. Let your storage needs guide your choice: if you want to stash cotton balls and cotton swabs, opt for a storage bin with a protective lid. If you're looking for a spot to add a scented candle and your go-to cosmetics, choose a pretty tray.
4
A Wall-Hanging Cabinet
Whether you already have a medicine cabinet or not, you can make use of the blank wall above the toilet by adding a mirrorless, wall-hanging storage cabinet. It will instantly double the amount of makeup, hairspray, and medicine your bathroom can hold.
5
A Wall-Mounted Shelving Unit
When searching for over-the-toilet storage, don't limit yourself to shelving that's specifically designed for the bathroom. Just be sure to measure the available space before you order to avoid buyer's remorse. These 24-inch-wide shelves would work in most bathrooms.
