8 Genius Over-the-Door Organizers, All Under $50
Don't overlook this crucial storage space.
If you've ever wished your home had just a little bit more storage space, it's time to consider the spots you may be overlooking. Under the bed—check. On the side of the fridge—check. But what about the backs of the doors? If you aren't already using over-the-door organizers in your closet, bathroom, and laundry room, you could be passing up tons of extra space. From bedroom closets to kitchen cabinets, here are some hardworking over-the-door organizers to tidy up every room in your home.
Most households probably have at least one kitchen cabinet that's overflowing with food storage containers, pot lids, cutting boards, and a stash of plastic bags to repurpose. Keep plastic bags (or reusable tote bags) in this wire basket that clips onto the back of a cabinet door. They'll be out of the way, yet easy to grab when you need one.
This collapsible door valet gives you extra closet storage whenever you need it—and tucks away when you don't. If you tend to steam your clothes rather than iron them, this storage rack is the ideal spot for de-wrinkled shirts and dresses.
Truth: back-of-door organizers aren't exactly known for looking cute. That is, until this golden moon phase multi-hook rack was created. Slip it over the top of your closet door to hold sun hats, beach bags, and scarves.
To stash more cleaning supplies in a hallway closet or fit more detergent and dryer balls in a linen closet, opt for this minimalist white wire storage rack. It has two baskets for holding an assortment of bottles, plus hooks for an apron or cleaning cloths.
All those with an extensive shoe collection, this one's for you! This 12-tier shoe rack extends the entire length of your closet or bedroom door and holds up to 36 pairs of shoes. Consider this step #1 for streamlining your morning routine.
The vertical design of this sleek storage rack lets you hang your hat (and scarf, and purse) on the back of a door, without turning it into a jumbled mess. Crafted from powder-coated steel, this elegant hook rack is surprisingly sturdy.
Let the top rack hold an iron, lint roller, and stain removers, while the hooks below cradle your ironing board. Bonus: with this organizer mounted on the back of the laundry room door, you'll free up plenty of counter space for sorting and folding clothes.
Towels and bathrobes find a home on the storage hooks—toiletries win prime real estate on the shelf. In a too-tiny bathroom, this back-of-the-door organizer will instantly double your storage space.