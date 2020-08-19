8 Genius Over-the-Door Organizers, All Under $50

If you've ever wished your home had just a little bit more storage space, it's time to consider the spots you may be overlooking. Under the bed—check. On the side of the fridge—check. But what about the backs of the doors? If you aren't already using over-the-door organizers in your closet, bathroom, and laundry room, you could be passing up tons of extra space. From bedroom closets to kitchen cabinets, here are some hardworking over-the-door organizers to tidy up every room in your home.