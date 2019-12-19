The Paper Pile

First of all, check out your countertops. If there are piles of collected mail, catalogs, and bills, it's time to move them. If you have time, sort through it all now, but if not, simply relocating it all to a storage box or home office during the party will work. Just remember to go back to the papers once the party's over.

Small Appliances

Next, look at the small appliances on your counter. You may be used to having that blender out, but do you really need it during the party? If not, relocate it to a cabinet or the pantry. You'll appreciate all of the extra counter space you've now freed up for meal prep or drink mixing.