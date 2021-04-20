3 Ways the Pandemic Changed Home Organization for 2021, According to the Pros

Just how much has the home office gained in popularity this year? According to the California Closets team, they've seen a 36 percent increase in demand for this space. "The new 'hot space' is a luxury home office—either in a spare room or reclaiming a nook or closet space to utilize it for work from home," says Jill LaRue, the chief merchandising officer at California Closets. But for many, they don't just want a dedicated "zoom room," opting rather for a multi-functional space that can serve other purposes.

"What customers love about working with our designers is that they can create multi-functional spaces—one example is building a wall bed into a home office. This allows for 'zoom by day, guest room by night,' which comes in handy when grandparents come to visit."

Another option: in a small space, like the side of a living room or guest room, this convertible desk (pictured) can be adjusted to different heights. In the morning, it can be your child's virtual learning classroom, then raise the desk in the afternoon to serve as your standing desk for video calls.