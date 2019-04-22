11 Pretty-and-Practical Home Organization Tools Design Pros Swear by

“Throughout my house and office, I hang the over-the-door shoe organizer from Container Store on the backs of closet doors with command hooks—not the over the door hooks that are visible on the other side of the door! In New York, where drawer space and general storage space is often limited, I find the clear plastic pockets on these shoe organizers are perfect for any number of items other than shoes including tape measures, small tools, scissors, packing tape, cleaning supplies, dryer sheets … most little household items that are tricky to store. All of those little items are also easy to access and harder to forget about when they are completely visible on the back of a utility closet door!” —Brooklyn-based interior designer Lilse McKenna

To buy: 24-Pocket PEVA Over the Door Shoe Bag, $11; containerstore.com.