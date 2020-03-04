If Your Cabinets Are Overflowing With Reusable Water Bottles, You Need This Organizer

It’s no secret that we love reusable water bottles, but the eco-friendly containers have a sneaky way of multiplying and commandeering precious kitchen cabinet space. If you can’t bear the thought of parting with all of your stainless steel and BPA-free plastic bottles, instead of tossing them, simply reorganize.

This genius shelf organizer from YouCopia is specifically designed to hold water bottles, travel mugs, and any other cylindrical containers hiding in your cupboards. It includes three adjustable shelves so you can customize the organizer to fit different container sizes, plus a notched design that keeps rounded bottles from sliding around. Each three-shelf organizer holds about nine water bottles, so it’s a great way to take advantage of vertical storage space in your kitchen cabinets.

The shelves snap together for an easy setup that doesn’t require any tools, and they’re made of BPA-free plastic that’s durable and easy to clean. Plus, the bottom shelf has non-slip grips for stability.

Not only will it save you valuable cabinet space, but the shelves also make it easier to find and grab the water bottle you’re looking for, leaving them all within arm’s reach. No more standing on your tiptoes only to start a water bottle domino effect on your way out the door in the morning (just me?).

Amazon shoppers confirm that the handy shelving unit is a simple solution to a common kitchen storage problem. “I love this water bottle organizer,” one reviewer wrote. “It has helped my cupboard tremendously. I can see what bottles I have and access them easily.”

Another said, “It feels like we doubled our usable space.”

If your kitchen cabinets are packed to the brim with reusable water bottles, thermoses, and tumblers, get organized with this handy product from Amazon.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.