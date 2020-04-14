It’s Time to Spring Clean Your Bra Drawer—Here’s How

Image zoom Getty Images

Spring cleaning brings about visions of dusting, sweeping, and mopping, but with all the extra time on your hands, it’s also a good time to make your organization methods more micro. Yep, it’s finally time to take stock of your current bra drawer situation, and if it looks anything like mine, it’s probably in desperate need of attention.

Most of us could really benefit from a spring cleaning session to free up some drawer real estate. MINDD Bra Company recently surveyed over 100 women to see how many bras they have in their bra drawer. A quarter of respondents estimated there are around 10 to 25 bras in their drawer currently, and almost 45 percent of them said that they were only wearing three or less of those bras on a consistent basis.

Organizing isn’t only a space saver—it can also have a significant impact on our psyche and well-being. “While many people don’t immediately recognize the significant stress clutter can make us feel on a day-to-day basis, it can be causing us to feel anxious or overwhelmed,” says Justin Klosky, founder of the O.C.D. Experience and personal organizer to star-studded clientele like Kim Kardashian.

So now that it’s time to de-stress your mind and your overwhelmed drawer, where should you begin? In order to have a functional lingerie collection, you first need to edit what you already have. Don’t forget to measure your bra size if it has been six months or longer since your last fitting, or if you've gained or lost a significant amount of weight.

After that, it’s time to prioritize the bras you like and wear most. “Letting go is hard to do,” says Helena Kaylin, founder of MINDD. “A few years back, after I could barely close my bra drawers (yes, multiple drawers), I finally took stock of what I had versus what I actually wore. I had 93 bras in my bra drawers, and in truth, I was only wearing four on a regular basis. So at that point, I realized it was time to be honest with myself in terms of what was worth keeping and what had to go.”

Here’s what Klosky and Kaylin recommend you do to give your bra drawer the declutter it needs.