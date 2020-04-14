It’s Time to Spring Clean Your Bra Drawer—Here’s How
Your bra drawer is crying out for attention.
Spring cleaning brings about visions of dusting, sweeping, and mopping, but with all the extra time on your hands, it’s also a good time to make your organization methods more micro. Yep, it’s finally time to take stock of your current bra drawer situation, and if it looks anything like mine, it’s probably in desperate need of attention.
Most of us could really benefit from a spring cleaning session to free up some drawer real estate. MINDD Bra Company recently surveyed over 100 women to see how many bras they have in their bra drawer. A quarter of respondents estimated there are around 10 to 25 bras in their drawer currently, and almost 45 percent of them said that they were only wearing three or less of those bras on a consistent basis.
Organizing isn’t only a space saver—it can also have a significant impact on our psyche and well-being. “While many people don’t immediately recognize the significant stress clutter can make us feel on a day-to-day basis, it can be causing us to feel anxious or overwhelmed,” says Justin Klosky, founder of the O.C.D. Experience and personal organizer to star-studded clientele like Kim Kardashian.
So now that it’s time to de-stress your mind and your overwhelmed drawer, where should you begin? In order to have a functional lingerie collection, you first need to edit what you already have. Don’t forget to measure your bra size if it has been six months or longer since your last fitting, or if you've gained or lost a significant amount of weight.
After that, it’s time to prioritize the bras you like and wear most. “Letting go is hard to do,” says Helena Kaylin, founder of MINDD. “A few years back, after I could barely close my bra drawers (yes, multiple drawers), I finally took stock of what I had versus what I actually wore. I had 93 bras in my bra drawers, and in truth, I was only wearing four on a regular basis. So at that point, I realized it was time to be honest with myself in terms of what was worth keeping and what had to go.”
Here’s what Klosky and Kaylin recommend you do to give your bra drawer the declutter it needs.
1
Remove every single bra from the drawer.
It’s true what they say about deep cleaning—it will get worse before it gets better. You’ll need to start with a clean slate, so begin by taking out every single bra from your drawer and placing them where you can see them.
2
Take out the bras you wear on a regular basis.
Kaylin says it’s OK to show favoritism when it comes to your bras. You’ll be keeping these, of course, but take mental note of why you choose these on a day-to-day basis. This will help influence future bra purchase decisions: “If you’re choosing to wear one bra again and again for various occasions, think about what it is about that bra that you love so much, and apply that criteria when you’re deciding which others to keep.”
3
Take out any solution or special-occasion bras.
Even if you don’t wear them as often, it’s best to keep bras that cater to specific situations, i.e., a strapless bra or one that only works with a certain outfit. While these aren’t your everyday go-tos, you’ll want to have them for when the event arises. Just make sure you’re still interested in wearing the outfit that those bras support.
4
Take out the maybes.
There are many reasons why we feel particularly attached to an article of clothing. According to Kaylin, it’s totally normal to assign sentimental value to your clothing based on things like the time and place you bought it, or the occasion you bought it for. For this step, pull the bras you feel guilty about throwing away. It’s easy for your mind to become greedy, so here’s the best way to make a decision: Walk away from the pile for at least two hours, and if you’re still thinking about the item when you come back to it, you’re meant to keep it. (The same rule can be applied when shopping for new clothing items!)
5
Filter through your pile.
Unfortunately, there are signs that signify your bra is at the end of its lifespan. Misshapen cups, protruding wires, torn bands, and staining/discoloration that won’t come out with a wash are all signs that it’s time to say goodbye. Remove these from your pile and place them with the rest of the “unpicked” bras.
6
Get rid of all the rest!
If your bra clearly shows signs of wear, it’s best to toss it. But if it’s in excellent or new condition, Kaylin strongly recommends donating to a local women’s shelter, or to a non-profit organization that distributes essential items to women experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress. Shelters that take bra donations include Free The Girls, The Bra Recyclers, Donate Your Bra, and Smalls For All.