This Retractable Clothing Rack Has Thousands of Positive Reviews on Amazon—and It’s On Sale

Laundry days are a hassle, and if you live in a large household, they can quickly become a chaotic mess—especially when the laundry space is the size of a children’s playhouse. Before you know it, the pile of clothes you placed on top of the dryer is the size of Mt. Vesuvius and you’re left digging for your phone, your delicates, and your dignity.

Luckily, there’s a simple laundry hack out there that can save you from ruin: a retractable clothing rack. The Leifheit Retractable Clothes Drying Rack, which happens to be 33 percent off right now, provides 14 feet of drying space thanks to five rows of rods that retract flat into the wall. The storage solution your life has been missing not only serves as a drying station, but also adds another level of storage to keep laundry mountain at bay. When retracted, you’ll hardly notice it’s there thanks to sleek white arms that fold over the rods.

The slim dimensions (4 inches by 28 inches) make it ideal for tight spaces like bathrooms, hallways, or laundry nooks. Better yet, the rack doubles as a towel rail when retracted fully, so you can get even more use out of it. And you won’t be breaking a sweat when you use the laundry tool, since all you have to do is fold the arms out and pull. This thing is sturdy, too—the steel rods can hold up to 27 pounds of laundry.

Nearly 1,400 people have given it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and according to shoppers, the laundry rack is a “super functional” game-changer. One reviewer said it’s an “amazing addition and space saver” to their small laundry area, while another all-too-relatable shopper said that with this rack, they’re no longer “tripping over or constantly moving drying racks, or dodging stuff on hangers hung on the shower rod.”

For the sale price of less than $30, this laundry hack can save your space and your sanity all at once.

To buy: $27 (was $40); amazon.com.