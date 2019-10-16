8 Tips to Help You (Finally!) Organize Your Kids’ Closets

Image zoom Getty Images

If you want the same closet to serve your kids through the years, whether they're 5, 15, or 25 years old, the key is to choose flexible storage systems that will grow with them. To find the best kids' closet organizers for both young children and teens, we reached out to pro organizers for their favorites. From cubbies that let even little ones find their socks, to a rod extender that can accommodate a teen's growing wardrobe, these clever kids' closet organizers will see them through. And just think—with a closet this orderly, you'll save so much time in the morning when your little ones can get dressed all on their own.

Younger Years

1. Keep it contained

Only hang items that fit right now. Label baskets for clothes that are too big (to grow into) or too small (to donate) so it’s easy to adjust when a growth spurt hits.

To buy: Spectrum Medium Storage Basket, $15; bedbathandbeyond.com.

2. Double up

Hang an additional closet rod from your existing one to maximize storage and make it easier for children to choose their own outfits. Keep everyday clothes on the lower rack and less frequently used items above.

To buy: Dublet Adjustable Closet Rod Expander, $15; containerstore.com.

3. Incorporate cubbies

Store essentials (like underwear, socks, and pj’s) in cubbies. Kids can start grabbing their own necessities as early as the toddler years.

To buy: Stripes Away Cube, $39; amazon.com.

4. Store on the door

Over-the-door shoe organizers aren’t just for footwear. Stash belts and knickknacks in a transparent version so kids can quickly spot what they’re looking for.

To buy: Over-the-Door Vinyl Shoe Organizer, $15; bedbathandbeyond.com.

Teenage Years

1. Think vertical

Store grooming items, accessories, and shoes in an over-the-door organizer. That way every item has a home and the desk or dresser won’t get cluttered.

2. Plan outfits

Stock the compartments of a hanging shelf organizer with an outfit for each weekday. Or use it to store folded items, like jeans and sweaters.

To buy: Made by Design 3 Shelf Hanging Closet Storage Organizer, $10; target.com.

3. Pick a pretty basket

A cute hamper inspires teens to keep dirty clothes in one place, not strewn across the floor.

To buy: Happy Days Hamper, $72; shoppehr.com.

4. Add hanging space

As teens find their personal style, their wardrobe may expand—a lot. A rod extender will help. Keep shirts up top and bottoms below, and leave room on the side for longer items, like dresses and skirts.

