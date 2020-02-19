3 Smart Ways to Keep Your Handbags and Totes Organized

Tired of cramming handbags into a black hole in your closet or keeping them in a pile in the entryway? Try one of these smart storage strategies for organizing bags.

By Leslie Corona
February 19, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Bryan Gardner
Bryan Gardner

1
Get them hooked

We know—hanging saves space and keeps bags within reach. But narrow hooks can damage the straps or cause creases over time. If you want to hang your bags, opt for wide hooks.

To buy: iDesign Classico Over-the-Door Closet Organizer (similar), $7; amazon.com.

Bryan Gardner

2
Corral clutches

Instead of nesting your small evening bags inside a larger one (and—let’s be honest—forgetting they exist), “file” them in a letter sorter. The perforated or mesh metal types could snag beads or other detailing on bags, so go for a smooth acrylic model. This also lets you see which bag you’re reaching for.

To buy: Acrylic Mini Collator, $18; russellandhazel.com.

Bryan Gardner

3
Hang them up

Group different styles of purses by occasion (e.g., fancy parties, summer weddings, concerts) in a sweater organizer that can be hung from the closet rod. This way, your bags remain visible and easily accessible.

To buy: Made By Design 3 Shelf Hanging Fabric Storage Organizer in Light Gray, $10; target.com.

Our Experts

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com