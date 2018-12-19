6 Daily Clutter-Busting Habits for a Tidier Home

Image zoom Carina TjÃÂrnlund/Getty Images

The secret to a clutter-free home isn’t hours-long cleaning fests. Instead of devoting whole weekends to decluttering accumulated messes, try sticking to these daily clutter-clearing habits. They’re small changes, but they can derail any clutter build-ups and all but guarantee that everything can be found easily, even on rushed mornings.

Once the whole household is on board, too, there will be much less daily clutter to deal with. And once these daily, pint-sized pick-ups become habit, it won’t even be a conscious effort. Before you know it, your house will look neater and fresher every day—no cleaning rag, sweeping, or designated clean-up time required.

Before picking up these habits, make sure every item in the house has its own home: a place where it belongs that is out of the way and permanent (a specific spot on a shelf, for example). Tucking anything and everything into their respective homes at the end of the day promises a less cluttered morning. Start with these daily clutter-busting habits and be amazed at what a few seconds of daily effort can do.