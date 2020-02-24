12 Home Items Professional Organizers Always Buy on Amazon
Shop their picks starting at just $10.
There’s no shortage of home organization products on Amazon. A quick scan of the retail giant’s best-selling storage and organization items reveals a variety of essentials—from reusable food storage containers to mesh laundry bags—all available to shop at the click of a button.
Even professional organizers turn to Amazon to stock up on home items for themselves and their clients. To glean a bit of practical wisdom from the experts, we tapped four people who have turned their passions for organization into full-blown careers and asked them to share their favorite home organization products on Amazon.
Their picks include everything from hangers and decorative baskets to food containers and spice labels. The best part is that all of their genius picks are reasonably priced, with items starting at just $10. Keep scrolling to see what they always add to their virtual carts so you can shop Amazon like a professional organizer, too.
1
Oxo Good Grips 8-Piece Pop Container Baking Set
“We love to ‘decant’ food items, especially cereal and baking supplies, into canisters so that you can easily see what ingredients you have and how much is left,” says April Chalk, owner and organizer at NEAT Method in Salt Lake City. “These Oxo containers are airtight so your food stays fresh longer, and they are stackable which is great for small spaces."
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
2
Blomus Lanca Valet Flip-Down Wall Mounted Coat Hook
“I put these in every closet that I build,” says Lisa Adams of LA Closet Design. “Valet hooks are great for incoming dry cleaning, packing for a trip, and getting dressed in the mornings.”
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
3
AmazonBasics 50-Pack Baby Kids Velvet Clothes Hangers
“Most adults have these in their closets. Why not use them for your kids,” Julia Pinsky, the professional organizer behind Pinsky Project, points out. “They are reasonably priced, don't take up much space, are non-slip, and come in many colors,” she says.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
4
Goodpick Cotton Rope Basket with Handle
“It's no secret that as a professional organizer I love using storage bins throughout a house, but when I am looking for a specific size/style of bin or basket, I tend to turn to Amazon since they have such a great selection at a variety of price points,” says Rachel Rosenthal of Rachel and Company. “I am all about great pricing in combination with the aesthetic of a bin, and this bin is one of my favorites.”
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
5
Hayley Cherie Printed Spice Jar and Pantry Label Set
“Switching all of your spices into matching jars adds a lot of aesthetic appeal to your kitchen without a lot of expense,” says Chalk. “Since writing small labels by hand is difficult, these labels from Amazon are a go-to. They have a clean minimal look, and with over 250 labels in the pack, it should cover just about any spice you might have.”
To buy: $10 (was $15); amazon.com.
6
Doiown S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Pants Hangers
“To maximize hanging space, I like to use these tiered hangers for pants, scarves, etc. to keep them organized and minimize creases,” says Adams. “They come in many colors and can instantly fit more in your closet.”
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
7
Fabrinique Luxury Closet Accessories Gold Purse Pillow Inserts
“We love stuffing bags when they are not being used so that they don't lose their shape,” Pinsky shares. “These pillows are great stuffers because they come in different sizes and fit in most bags.”
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
8
Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer
“Wall space is sometimes forgotten about so this holder is really great to organize all those items you know you need to keep but without taking up too much space,” says Rosenthal.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
9
Yamazaki Home Tosca Storage Basket
“These beautiful white baskets are a favorite in NEAT Method kitchens and pantries across the country,” Chalk says. “It is the perfect non-plastic option for holding pantry staples, and fits most pantry shelves,” she adds.
To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.
10
EHF Pliio 10-Piece Clothing Folding System
“[These clothing filers] make the folding process easier and more consistent,” Adams notes, adding that it’s also easier to see everything in a drawer when you store clothing from front to back.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
11
Quality Hangers Set of 6 Curved Wooden Hangers
“I am a firm believer that suits are special pieces and require an appropriate hanger,” says Pinsky. These may be more expensive than regular hangers, but she thinks it’s worth investing in how you take care of your suits.
To buy: $36; amazon.com.
12
Stori Clear Plastic Hanging File Organizer with Handles
Rosenthal recommends storing paper upright in a file box for maximum organization. “Using a box like this also means that you can categorize all your bills to pay, items to read, and more,” she says.
To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com.