10 Organizing Mistakes You May Be Making—And How to Fix Them

Marissa Hagmeyer, the owner of the organizing company NEAT Method, has seen plenty of tidying-up mistakes over the years. The number one mistake she sees clients make? Buying organizing products before they have done the real work of organizing. “Beautifully labeled bins and baskets help you stay neat, but they don't magically perform the actual organizing!” says Hagmeyer.

Smart Solution: Rather than expect products to do the work for you, start by going through your belongings, sorting out what you no longer need, and separating items into categories. Only then should you make a list of the boxes, bins, or trays you need. This way, you’ll have a more accurate estimate of how many containers you need, and you’ll have a clear plan for how you intend to use them (you're also more likely to save money this way!).