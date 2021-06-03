 The $30 TikTok Hack for Freeing Up Space in Tiny Living Rooms

After generating a lot of buzz on TikTok, the convenient wooden tray has gained notoriety among Amazon customers for its space-saving design, which eliminates the need for incommodious furniture pieces like coffee tables and end tables. Heck, for some it even acts as a dining room table. With its 13.4-by-10.8-inch frame, rubber grips, and wide-reaching spring-loaded hinges, the Signature Home Clip-on Sofa Tray securely fastens around the armrest of your sofa, regardless of its size, and doesn't budge. It's also equipped with large legs to offer more stability and peace of mind when holding things like remotes, dishes, or cute decor pieces. And the best part is that it's only $30, so it will actually help you save money on furniture.