Zevro Indispensable dry food dispenser
These Food Dispensers Keep Cereal Fresh for Up to 45 Days—and Have Over 18,000 Fans
They also make kitchen organization so much easier.
We’ve all been there: You make a huge grocery store run, and then get left with boxes and packaging that take up a ton of space in your kitchens. Yet, kitchen organization doesn’t need to be as complicated or as obnoxious as seems, and one simple solve is food dispensers.
Not only are food dispensers an easy way to store essentials and snacks away, but they help with freshness and preservation too. The Zevro Food Dispenser from Amazon is a favorite among shoppers: Over 18,000 of them agree it’s worthy of a five-star rating.
There’s a dual dispenser and single dispenser option, depending on your needs and preferred method of food storage. The Zevro Food Dispenser is perfect for cereal, rice, nuts, granola, and more. The plastic containers hold up to 17.5 ounces of food each, which is more than a standard cereal box (those typically hold 12 to 14 ounces). And there’s no need to worry about the quality of the canisters, as they’re scratch-resistant and shatterproof against any accidents that may occur.
Two big wins here are that the food dispenser supports portion control, and helps keep food fresh. With each twist, you get about one ounce of food per serving making measuring a lot easier. Additionally, the canisters help preserve food freshness for up to 45 days, so there’s no worrying about staleness. This also helps reduce typical food waste that can come from keeping food in boxes or packaging that’s not properly sealed. The tightly sealed dispenser also helps keep any germs at bay. The brand also notes that the self-serving mechanism helps stir independence in children. So if you have kids, this isn’t only a great way to keep your kitchen organized, but also a great way to get them to serve their own food.
The convenience and food preserving qualities of the dispenser have made it the best-selling food dispenser in the Amazon Food Dispenser category. Customers can’t stop raving about how much better it’s made their kitchens and food storage situation. “We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter, and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT,” one reviewer wrote. And they’re not hard to clean at all. “They are both attractive and functional, and the grates below the dispensers are removable to wipe clean,” another shopper explained.
You can take your kitchen organization to the next level with this easy-to-use food dispenser from Amazon.