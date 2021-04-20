These Food Dispensers Keep Cereal Fresh for Up to 45 Days—and Have Over 18,000 Fans

Two big wins here are that the food dispenser supports portion control, and helps keep food fresh. With each twist, you get about one ounce of food per serving making measuring a lot easier. Additionally, the canisters help preserve food freshness for up to 45 days, so there’s no worrying about staleness. This also helps reduce typical food waste that can come from keeping food in boxes or packaging that’s not properly sealed. The tightly sealed dispenser also helps keep any germs at bay. The brand also notes that the self-serving mechanism helps stir independence in children. So if you have kids, this isn’t only a great way to keep your kitchen organized, but also a great way to get them to serve their own food.