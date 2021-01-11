This Space-Saving Spice Rack Is Expertly Designed for Any Kitchen

My kitchen is what a real estate agent might call cozy, which, in reality, is synonymous with teeny. It's the kind of kitchen that's arguably functional but not exactly pragmatic for, say, The Home Edit's storage solutions. The cabinets are rather narrow and quite tall, my pots and pans are pushed into the depths of one deep closet, and the entire space has only been outfitted with one slim drawer, home to my mishmash of cutlery.