Shopping

This Amazon Storefront Is Completely Dedicated to Items That Will Organize Your Cabinets

Most of which are under $30.
By Summer Cartwright
August 04, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just when we think we've discovered all of the hidden gems on Amazon (like this $6 hack that shoppers use to make over their homes), more pop up out of nowhere. The latest? A storefront that's completely dedicated to kitchen organizers—the majority of which are $30 or less.  

You might recognize some of the items featured throughout YouCopia's online store. It's filled with popular gadgets like the "Crazy Susan" tiered shelf, as well as so many space-saving spice racks, it's hard to count. 

RELATED: 12 Life-Changing Items That Will Make Your Summer So Much Better-All Under $50

We scoured through the dozens and dozens of gizmos you'll find on these pages and  uncovered the eight most useful ones, including an adjustable lid organizer, an under-the-sink caddy on wheels, and a bin specifically structured for snacks

Read on below to discover the clever and convenient kitchen items that will clean up your home in no time.

Credit: amazon.com

Turntable UpSpace Shelf

A shelf and turntable in one, the UpSpace organizer rotates 360-degrees to ensure that everything from spices to cans is within view. The raised lazy Susan instantly adds layers of storage to cramped cabinets. Plus, it requires no tools to assemble. 

$20.00
($24.00 save 17%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

StoraLid Organizer

There's nothing that wreaks havoc inside drawers and pantries quite like container lids. Before you even realize it, these mismatched toppers clutter up your cabinets and disrupt any cleanliness you previously worked so hard to achieve. Stop that unfortunate process before it begins with this organizer. The five-slotted contraption fits round and square lids so that you won't have to go fishing for matching ones. 

$20.00
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

RollOut Caddy

This is not your typical caddy—it's packed with useful features such as adjustable dividers, wheels, handles, and even comes with its very own drawer. Reaching for dish soap and sponges has never been easier. 

$24.00
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

UpSpace Bottle Organizer

Keep bottles in place and organized for good using this three-tiered organizer. The adjustable height settings ensure that bottles of all shapes and sizes can be secured appropriately. And, for the record, the steel wires can hold up to 20 pounds.  

$30.00
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

Crazy Susan Adjustable Turntable

This completely adjustable turntable has three removable bins that can be placed on either of the two tiers as you see fit. Place the organizer in your refrigerator, cabinets, or pantry, and use it for storing everything from flour to condiments. 

$22.00
($30.00 save 27%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

Adjustable UpSpace Shelf

Need more storage space in your cabinets? Add some in seconds with this snap-in-place shelving unit. The height adjustable device can hold up to 25 pounds of items.

$17.00
($20.00 save 15%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

WrapStand Organizer

Hold up to eight different-sized boxes to keep your cling wraps, trash bags, plastic bags, foils, and parchment papers in one accessible spot with this organizer. It'll clean up your cabinets and free up space in your drawers. 

$18.00
($20.00 save 10%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Credit: amazon.com

3-Tier Snack ShelfBin

Instead of keeping bulky snack packaging in your pantry, organize your goodies in a compact bin that allows for every bag of chips and every flavor of tea bag to be visible. Three tiers, as well as adjustable dividers, ensure an efficient use of space.

$25.00
SHOP IT
Amazon
Shopping
View Series
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com