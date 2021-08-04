This Amazon Storefront Is Completely Dedicated to Items That Will Organize Your Cabinets
Just when we think we've discovered all of the hidden gems on Amazon (like this $6 hack that shoppers use to make over their homes), more pop up out of nowhere. The latest? A storefront that's completely dedicated to kitchen organizers—the majority of which are $30 or less.
You might recognize some of the items featured throughout YouCopia's online store. It's filled with popular gadgets like the "Crazy Susan" tiered shelf, as well as so many space-saving spice racks, it's hard to count.
We scoured through the dozens and dozens of gizmos you'll find on these pages and uncovered the eight most useful ones, including an adjustable lid organizer, an under-the-sink caddy on wheels, and a bin specifically structured for snacks.
Read on below to discover the clever and convenient kitchen items that will clean up your home in no time.
Related Items
Turntable UpSpace Shelf
A shelf and turntable in one, the UpSpace organizer rotates 360-degrees to ensure that everything from spices to cans is within view. The raised lazy Susan instantly adds layers of storage to cramped cabinets. Plus, it requires no tools to assemble.
StoraLid Organizer
There's nothing that wreaks havoc inside drawers and pantries quite like container lids. Before you even realize it, these mismatched toppers clutter up your cabinets and disrupt any cleanliness you previously worked so hard to achieve. Stop that unfortunate process before it begins with this organizer. The five-slotted contraption fits round and square lids so that you won't have to go fishing for matching ones.
RollOut Caddy
This is not your typical caddy—it's packed with useful features such as adjustable dividers, wheels, handles, and even comes with its very own drawer. Reaching for dish soap and sponges has never been easier.
UpSpace Bottle Organizer
Keep bottles in place and organized for good using this three-tiered organizer. The adjustable height settings ensure that bottles of all shapes and sizes can be secured appropriately. And, for the record, the steel wires can hold up to 20 pounds.
Crazy Susan Adjustable Turntable
This completely adjustable turntable has three removable bins that can be placed on either of the two tiers as you see fit. Place the organizer in your refrigerator, cabinets, or pantry, and use it for storing everything from flour to condiments.
Adjustable UpSpace Shelf
Need more storage space in your cabinets? Add some in seconds with this snap-in-place shelving unit. The height adjustable device can hold up to 25 pounds of items.
WrapStand Organizer
Hold up to eight different-sized boxes to keep your cling wraps, trash bags, plastic bags, foils, and parchment papers in one accessible spot with this organizer. It'll clean up your cabinets and free up space in your drawers.