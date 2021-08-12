This Hack for Safely Packing All Your Dishes and Glasses Has Over 3,500 Perfect Reviews

But more than 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon—not to mention a best-seller badge—point to a solution in the Woffit Complete Dinnerware Storage Set. This seven-piece set of square and circular storage containers are made of a thick, quilted material that keeps everything from dishes and saucers to glassware and fine China safe and secure. They come with heavy-duty felt dividers that prevent cracking and chipping, and can also be used to keep special occasion dishes dust-free between uses. Plus, they have small windows on the outside for labels, so each bin is easily identifiable.