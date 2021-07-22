Reviewers Store Their Instant Pots, Roasters, Blenders, and Microwaves All on This One Tiny Rolling Cart
The kitchen hosts some of the most creative adventures of any room in your house, whether you're inventing a new Michelin-worthy dish to share with your family or are making a comforting dessert for one you found on Pinterest. But this also means there are plenty of appliances and gadgets that all need a space to live. To keep these fun tools organized and by your side, Amazon shoppers keep opting for a sturdy but sophisticated wooden rolling cart.
For moveable storage with Scandi-chic flair, Winsome's wooden rolling cart is a must. Consisting of a three-tiered shelving system and wheels, it can easily store appliances large and small and free up some extra counter space, so it's understandable that reviewers "absolutely adore" it.
To buy: $132 (was $170); amazon.com.
The extra surface area it supplies your kitchen may be a given, but this cart is beloved by shoppers because it can handle more than just a lightweight toaster or microwave. "I have filled the shelves with large appliances: an Instant Pot, a NuWave convection oven, and a big Oster roaster that I'll use for turkey again soon," explained one happy shopper.
The sturdy hardwood frame is great for storing heavy-duty items, and because it's made of thick wood (and not particle board or plastic), it lasts a long time, too. As one reviewer expressed, this is an investment, not a purchase you can expect to give out in a few month's time. "I purchased this cart over two years ago and am still immensely pleased with the purchase. It's heavy, sturdy, and was completely disassembled and reassembled in a cross-country move with no problem at all. The quality is great. Everything fits together well and the finish hasn't gotten worn in any way over time."
Shoppers have found creative purposes for it, including reengineering it into a butcher block countertop and designating it as a petite coffee cart. Those looking for something beyond kitchen space will find uses for this cart in crowded craft corners and bathrooms; one mom even transitioned it to a pint-sized diaper changing station after it served a three-year stint as a kitchen cart.
There's no question that one of these handy rolling carts is a stylish piece for homes that need a little storage boost. Pick it up at Amazon while it's still on sale.