Reviewers Store Their Instant Pots, Roasters, Blenders, and Microwaves All on This One Tiny Rolling Cart

The sturdy hardwood frame is great for storing heavy-duty items, and because it's made of thick wood (and not particle board or plastic), it lasts a long time, too. As one reviewer expressed, this is an investment, not a purchase you can expect to give out in a few month's time. "I purchased this cart over two years ago and am still immensely pleased with the purchase. It's heavy, sturdy, and was completely disassembled and reassembled in a cross-country move with no problem at all. The quality is great. Everything fits together well and the finish hasn't gotten worn in any way over time."