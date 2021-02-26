These $20 Airtight Food Containers Are the Secret to Keeping Cereal Fresh and Crunchy for Longer

Cereal was my favorite breakfast food growing up. I remember picking out each of the marshmallows from my bowls of Lucky Charms and fishing to the bottom of the cereal box to see if there were any secret toys. To this day, I reach for a box of cereal whenever I'm feeling nostalgic or craving a quick snack. But one pain point is how quickly cereal seems to go bad—especially when I leave it forgotten in the back of my cupboard.
Apparently, I'm not the only one with this problem. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving about a "life-changing" set of cereal containers that keep cereal fresh for longer. The Vtopmart Food Storage Containers come in a set that includes four organizers measuring 9.75 by 9.6 inches each—for context, those are about the same dimensions as my trusty box of Lucky Charms, meaning I could use the containers to store as many as four of my favorite cereals at once.
Made with durable BPA-free plastic, the containers are see-through so you can see when your supply is getting low. Each one is airtight with snug, locking lids and silicone seals to preserve food for longer. Shoppers say the cereal containers are "a real life and money saver" that keep cereal fresh for "months" at a time. Plus, they're equipped with ergonomic grips so you can pour your cereal directly from the container into a bowl without making a mess.
To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com.
"These plastic cereal containers fit a little under a family-size bag of cereal in them, with easy access tops and a design that's easy to stack and store," a reviewer said. "They're really sturdy, so the lid stayed on even when I dropped one of the containers on the floor. I don't know how I went without them for so long."
Beyond cereal, the food storage containers are also great for storing sugar, flour, nuts, pasta, coffee, and rice. Shoppers say they've freed their kitchens of ant and moth infestations because of how sturdy and leak-proof they are. One reviewer wrote that they're "the perfect addition to my pantry organization project" while another added, "no snack goes stale." It's no wonder the customer-loved food storage containers with over 10,200 ratings have become an Amazon best-seller.
If you're tired of spoiled food and flimsy boxes that easily rip, give the Vtopmart Food Storage Containers a go. They'll save space in your pantry, while looking much more sophisticated than conventional cereal boxes. Shop the $20 food storage containers today on Amazon.