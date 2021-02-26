These $20 Airtight Food Containers Are the Secret to Keeping Cereal Fresh and Crunchy for Longer

Cereal was my favorite breakfast food growing up. I remember picking out each of the marshmallows from my bowls of Lucky Charms and fishing to the bottom of the cereal box to see if there were any secret toys. To this day, I reach for a box of cereal whenever I'm feeling nostalgic or craving a quick snack. But one pain point is how quickly cereal seems to go bad—especially when I leave it forgotten in the back of my cupboard.