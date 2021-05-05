How to Organize Your Under-the-Sink Cabinet

Simply host Haley Cairo has some genius ideas to make this problem area a whole lot easier to use.
By Lisa Milbrand
May 05, 2021
Under-the-sink storage tends to be a cluttery jumble of cleaning products and tools, where it's hard to find exactly what you need. But in this week's Simply episode, host Haley Cairo tackles this organizational black hole—and comes up with a clever plan to make it easy to find what you need (and keep an eye on your pipes, too).

Start by taking an inventory of the products you have on hand, and measuring out the space—making sure you make allowances for pipes under the sink. Vertical shelving and behind-the-door storage options make it easier to use every inch of space and keep everything tidy. And perhaps the most genius tip—install some adhesive LED touch lights, so you never have to go rooting around with a flashlight ever again.

Medium Pullout Shelf

Medium Pullout Shelf

$53, amazon.com

These easy-to-install options help you make the most of vertical space for cleaning products, cloths, and other under-the-sink essentials.

Tall Bin

Tall Bin

$27, amazon.com

Use a few bins to corral your microfiber cloths, cleaning gloves, and other small items.

Adhesive Acrylic Bin

Adhesive Acrylic Bin

$35, amazon.com

A narrow adhesive bin can keep scrubbing brushes right inside the cabinet door. 

Stackable Bins With Lid

Stackable Bins With Lid

$20, amazon.com

These see-through bins are great for storing essential oils and dishwashing detergent tabs—and make it easy to see when you need a refill. 

3M Towel Bar

3M Towel Bar

$13, amazon.com

This stick-on bar holds firm on the inside of your cabinet door. It's perfect for hanging your dish towels—or a set of S hooks to hold your brushes and other cleaning tools.

S Hooks

S Hooks

$7, amazon.com

Use S hooks with the towel bar to hold cleaning essentials right on your cabinet door.

Adhesive LED Lights

Adhesive LED Lights

$14, amazon.com

Make it easier to find what you need—or make repairs to your pipes—by installing a few touch lights inside the cupboard.

Large Pullout Shelf

Large Pullout Shelf

$50, amazon.com

The slide-out shelves on this organizer make it easier to access items stored in the back of your cabinet.

OXO Container

OXO Container

$12, amazon.com

Keep baking soda or powdered cleansers well sealed in these OXO containers.

OXO Scoop

OXO Scoop

$4, amazon.com

This dusting scoop lets you sprinkle baking soda on surfaces for scrubbing.

Colgate Toothbrushes

Colgate Toothbrushes

$4, amazon.com

Use old (or new!) toothbrushes for scrubbing in tight surfaces. (You can stash them in the acrylic container right inside the cupboard door!)

Cast Iron Brush

Cast Iron Brush

$8, amazon.com

Make quick work of cleaning your cast iron with this heavy-duty brush. 

Dish Brush

Dish Brush

$6, amazon.com

Scrub brushes make dish duty easier—and you can use a loop of twine to hang this from inside the cabinet door.

Glassware and Dishware Sponge

Glassware and Dishware Sponge

$14, amazon.com

This more eco-friendly glass and dish cleaner has replaceable heads, so you can reduce the waste.

