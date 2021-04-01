PSA: The Container Store Is Having a Sale on Kitchen and Pantry Organizers

While some might see a trip to The Container Store as a mundane errand, others—those who love organization, structure, and efficiency—would liken it more to discovering a treasure trove. If you fall into the latter camp, grab your credit card and your to-do list: The Container Store is having a sale.
For just a few more days, you can save 20 percent on kitchen and pantry storage essentials to get your home in tip-top shape. Whether you have cramped cabinets, messy drawers, or cluttered shelves, the sale includes genius items that can help you organize your space. From expandable shelves and plastic bins to food storage containers and utensil trays, so many products are listed at reduced prices right now.
The sale includes products from The Container Store's own collection as well as popular storage brands like YouCopia and Joseph Joseph. Prices start at just $6 for a space-saving basket that hangs underneath any shelf, creating storage out of thin air. And there are plenty more items to choose from for less than $35 each.
With spring cleaning season in full swing, it's a great time to stock up on organizers, shelves, and bins while prices are low. But you'll have to hurry to get in on these deals; the sale only runs through April 5. To help you get started, we've listed nine of our favorite picks from the sale below.