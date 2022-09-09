This Ingenious Magnetic Shelf Is the Small Kitchen Storage Solution You Didn't Know You Needed

“Best purchase I have made on Amazon.”

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

StoveShelf 30" Length Black Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove
Photo: Amazon.com

One of the greatest issues faced in the kitchen is the battle over space. Cooking a meal at home shouldn't require wasting precious time digging through overflowing cabinets or decluttering counter space. Even if you have a wonderfully spacious kitchen, there's always room for practical storage solutions. And maximizing your storage space just got a little easier.

The StoveShelf, which gained instant popularity when it went viral on TikTok, is a clever kitchen accessory that instantly converts the unused space above your stove into a functional shelf. The magnetic shelf is available in three sizes: 20 inches and 24 inches for smaller ranges, and 30 inches for standard stoves. The ability to keep your cooking essentials within reach makes cooking at home feel much more streamlined. Plus, since there's no assembly or installation required, renters don't have to worry about causing holes or damage.

StoveShelf 30" Length Black Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove
Amazon.com

To buy: From $40; amazon.com.

The best-selling shelf was designed with silicone-encased neodymium magnets, which lock the accessory securely into place and can also be rearranged for a custom fit. With raised edges on both sides, you can rest assured that your cooking items won't slide around or fall over. It measures 3.5 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep and can even hold open your cookbook as you work to master your recipes. Those with curved stove tops can still utilize the StoveShelf deluxe version, which is 33 percent thicker than the original, making it a sturdier option. Choose from powder-coated white, black alloy, or food-grade stainless steel finishes to match your range and create a unified look in your kitchen.

With over 15,000 ratings and an average of 4.7 stars, it's clear that shoppers are fans. The useful over-the-stove shelf creates extra storage space to store your most-used kitchen items within reach, instantly saving you much-needed counter space, and shoppers love that the StoveShelf is easy to use and made with high-quality materials. Even if your sauce spills over, you can simply wipe away messes in a flash with a damp cloth.

"Best purchase I have made on Amazon," one reviewer said. They were pleasantly surprised by the fact that the durable accessory could hold their "heavy cast iron bacon flattener" without a hitch. Another Amazon shopper found the nifty StoveShelf to be a "cute way to enhance your space" while also keeping kitchen staples like "spices close [at] hand."

If you're looking to reorganize your kitchen and maximize storage space, then you should definitely consider the StoveShelf. Shop it now at Amazon from $40.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Sink Caddies
The 8 Best Sink Caddies to Keep Your Kitchen Countertop Tidy
GooBloo Woven Blanket Basket
The 26 Best Storage Baskets to Organize Every Part of Your Home
Best Shoe Storage Tout
The 19 Best Shoe Storage Solutions for Every Space
Greenco Entryway Wall Mounted Floating Shelf
I Don't Have a Foyer, but This Super-Organized Entryway Shelf Makes Me Feel Like I Do—and It's on Sale
Spice Rack
The 10 Best Spice Racks to Keep Your Seasonings Organized
HumanCentric Under Desk Storage Shelf
This Clever Stick-On Desk Drawer Will Free Up So Much Storage Space In Your Office
Corner Shelf with 2 Tiers - Storage Organizer for Pantry or Kitchen Cabinets (White)
The 19 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers for Every Storage Need
Modern Home Decor Essentials
15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon
pretty kitchen with refrigerator
6 Refrigerator Storage Ideas—Use This Extra 30-by-70-Inch Space!
Best Closet Organizers
The 8 Best Closet Organizers That Minimize Clutter and Maximize Storage Space
Lynk Shelf Dividers Closet Shelf Organizer
People With Crowded Closets Swear by These Dividers for Creating Shelf Space—and They're Only $11
best utensil organizers
The 10 Best Utensil Organizers to Store All of Your Kitchen Tools and Flatware
Space-Saving Living Room Furniture
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Space-Saving Living Room Furniture—Here Are Our 15 Top Picks
Storage Furniture
The 25 Best Storage Furniture Pieces for Every Part of Your Home
30 Under-$30 Closet Organizers
30 Under-$30 Organizing Products on Amazon That Will Change the Way You Declutter Your Closet
best hall trees
The 8 Best Hall Trees to Spruce Up Your Home