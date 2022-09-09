This Ingenious Magnetic Shelf Is the Small Kitchen Storage Solution You Didn't Know You Needed

One of the greatest issues faced in the kitchen is the battle over space. Cooking a meal at home shouldn't require wasting precious time digging through overflowing cabinets or decluttering counter space. Even if you have a wonderfully spacious kitchen, there's always room for practical storage solutions. And maximizing your storage space just got a little easier.

The StoveShelf, which gained instant popularity when it went viral on TikTok, is a clever kitchen accessory that instantly converts the unused space above your stove into a functional shelf. The magnetic shelf is available in three sizes: 20 inches and 24 inches for smaller ranges, and 30 inches for standard stoves. The ability to keep your cooking essentials within reach makes cooking at home feel much more streamlined. Plus, since there's no assembly or installation required, renters don't have to worry about causing holes or damage.

Amazon.com

To buy: From $40; amazon.com.

The best-selling shelf was designed with silicone-encased neodymium magnets, which lock the accessory securely into place and can also be rearranged for a custom fit. With raised edges on both sides, you can rest assured that your cooking items won't slide around or fall over. It measures 3.5 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep and can even hold open your cookbook as you work to master your recipes. Those with curved stove tops can still utilize the StoveShelf deluxe version, which is 33 percent thicker than the original, making it a sturdier option. Choose from powder-coated white, black alloy, or food-grade stainless steel finishes to match your range and create a unified look in your kitchen.

With over 15,000 ratings and an average of 4.7 stars, it's clear that shoppers are fans. The useful over-the-stove shelf creates extra storage space to store your most-used kitchen items within reach, instantly saving you much-needed counter space, and shoppers love that the StoveShelf is easy to use and made with high-quality materials. Even if your sauce spills over, you can simply wipe away messes in a flash with a damp cloth.

"Best purchase I have made on Amazon," one reviewer said. They were pleasantly surprised by the fact that the durable accessory could hold their "heavy cast iron bacon flattener" without a hitch. Another Amazon shopper found the nifty StoveShelf to be a "cute way to enhance your space" while also keeping kitchen staples like "spices close [at] hand."

If you're looking to reorganize your kitchen and maximize storage space, then you should definitely consider the StoveShelf. Shop it now at Amazon from $40.