Space of the Week: This Kitchen Makeover Is Hiding Undercover Organization Ideas

The experts might not tell you this, but the unofficial start to the kitchen makeover process occurs when you stroll past your outdated space and imagine how wonderful it would be to cook meals in a modern, updated kitchen that actually makes you want to cook. The next step involves getting serious about the renovation: how does your ideal kitchen look, and how much time and money will this proposed renovation cost? When working on a client's kitchen makeover, designer Sarah Stacey of Sarah Stacey Interior Design took a creative approach to transforming the old space into a more stylish version of its former self, complete with a sleek, neutral color palette and a multi-functional approach to organization.