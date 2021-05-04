Space of the Week: This Kitchen Makeover Is Hiding Undercover Organization Ideas
The experts might not tell you this, but the unofficial start to the kitchen makeover process occurs when you stroll past your outdated space and imagine how wonderful it would be to cook meals in a modern, updated kitchen that actually makes you want to cook. The next step involves getting serious about the renovation: how does your ideal kitchen look, and how much time and money will this proposed renovation cost? When working on a client's kitchen makeover, designer Sarah Stacey of Sarah Stacey Interior Design took a creative approach to transforming the old space into a more stylish version of its former self, complete with a sleek, neutral color palette and a multi-functional approach to organization.
The Kitchen Before
How to Make a Neutral Palette Interesting
Stacey took us behind the scenes of the stunning kitchen makeover and offered up tips on how to ensure that the pared-down black, white, and wood tones she used in the space remained visually interesting. The kitchen features a gorgeous shiplap ceiling with exposed beams, along with black granite countertops, cabinet hardware, and an oven hood that all contrast beautifully with the natural wood cabinetry.
"When putting together a neutral space, always focus on textures and undertones," Stacey explains. "Vary textures to keep the space interesting. We went with both rift and quarter sawn white oak cabinets, a gorgeous white zellige backsplash to add a lot of texture, then brought in some black with the pretty leathered Absolute Black Granite countertops and steel hood. I also loved the clay sconces made by a local artisan."
"Another important factor in successful neutral spaces is making sure all of the undertones work with one another," she says. "We used, for the most part, cooler undertones in the secondary materials like the backsplash, flooring, and countertop, so getting the stain on the cabinets was a challenge. Most woods, including white oak, are yellow. So we spent countless hours going through stain samples making sure the tone of the wood worked with everything."
Sneak in Storage
It goes without saying that a successful kitchen makeover prioritizes organization. That means no more junk drawers, scattered flatware, and messy storage areas. When redesigning this kitchen, Stacey came up with an intuitive way to combine organizational elements. Our favorite feature is the open shelving that the designer built into the side of the kitchen island.
"I worked with the client about eight years ago on her previous kitchen and she loved the open shelving," Stacey says. "She wanted to incorporate some in her new kitchen near the sink to easily grab plates and other things used daily." If you love the look of open shelving but aren't sure you can keep it tidy enough for constant display, consider sneaking some shelves into the kitchen island. This way, dishes will be easy to reach, but the shelves won't become the focal point of the room.
"Not pictured is a hideaway desk that we put underneath the stairs. It is integrated into the cabinetry; the doors easily open and retract to reveal a standing desk. The client can close off the desk when not in use." For those who work from home, a hidden standing desk that lets you multi-task on Zoom calls while whipping up lunch feels like the kitchen solution we've all been wishing for.
Get the Look:
Statement-Making Pendant Lights
As for the sophisticated decorative touches, the updated kitchen features Portola Pendant lights made of hand-forged iron. The lighting fixture features a linen shade attached to a hand-hammered frame and is available in three different sizes to suit your space.
Seats with Timeless Style
These black counter stools are classic with a touch of modern styling, making them a perfect duplicate for the seating options included in Stacey’s design.
Organic Dishware
Dipped in a speckled reactive glaze, these stoneware pieces lend "perfectly imperfect" style to open shelving and table settings.
Start Small
In the event that a full kitchen makeover isn’t in your near future, rest assured that there are still simple ways to refresh your space. Stacey recommends starting with simple styling updates to give your kitchen a mini facelift.
“Get a pretty new stoneware utensil crock, a few wooden or terracotta elements like bowls to hold fruit and non-refrigerated veggies,” she suggests. Terracotta, wood, and woven elements will help warm up and add a natural touch to the kitchen.
Counter Decor
Wooden elements can be introduced in the form of hand-carved serving bowls, trays, or in this case, a large vase crafted from weathered wood.
A Vintage Runner
Another easy way to spruce up your cooking space is to add a rug. Runners, like the gorgeous vintage option in Stacey’s design, go a long way towards adding personality to the kitchen. We like this chic Turkish runner rug on Etsy for a similar look.
