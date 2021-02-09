Space of the Week: This Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Is Full of Clever Organizing Ideas
Borrow these storage solutions for your own kitchen.
If you've ever described your personal style as "modern farmhouse," then creative director and lifestyle content creator Sandra Morgan Downie should be on the top of your to-follow list on Instagram. Through her blog Sandra Morgan Living and on social media, she gives us a glimpse inside her beautiful "modern vintage" home, including her newly renovated kitchen full of brilliant (and stylish!) storage solutions.
Design for a Tidier Kitchen
After the pandemic delayed progress on the project and she found herself living in a construction zone for months, all of the thoughtfully considered details in the new kitchen are now even more appreciated. Open shelving and glass-front cabinets for display-worthy dishware are balanced by plenty of cabinets and drawers to tuck away less attractive essentials. To help keep the countertop tidy, a brass bar with s-hooks holds measuring cups, while a marble tray corrals frequently used condiments. With storage baked right into the design plan, the kitchen is easier to keep organized. To retrofit your own kitchen, borrow the stylish and space-saving ideas below.
Get the Look
When every item, from can openers to slotted spoons, has a designated spot, it's easier to keep the kitchen neat. Step one: invest in an expandable bamboo drawer divider that looks custom-made for your kitchen.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: a tray is a game changer for a perpetually cluttered countertop. Use it to stash the spices and condiments you reach for daily. And when the tray starts to overflow? You know it's time to put things away.
In a sleek design with a built-in handle, this spice rack is easily transported from the kitchen counter to the dining room table. Just four inches wide, this compact organizer was designed for small spaces.
A metal pot rail adds extra storage to your kitchen while utilizing often overlooked vertical space.
If you've installed a pot rail in your kitchen, choose sophisticated kitchen tools to keep on display, like these copper measuring cups.
In Sandra Morgan Downie's kitchen, chic cutting boards double as decor. For the same effect, look for boards in eye-catching shapes and a mix of materials. Bonus: This marble and wood option will instantly elevate your cheese and charcuterie boards.