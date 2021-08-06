This $20 Shelf Rack Doubled the Cabinet Space in My Small Kitchen
If living in a small apartment with four—yes, four—kitchen cabinets has taught me anything, it's the importance of maximizing space. Fitting plates, glassware, cookware, and pantry staples in those cabinets when I first moved in was like the ultimate game of Tetris. I soon realized that I needed more space, but the kitchen was too small to add a cart or shelving unit. So I turned to Amazon and found an expandable kitchen rack, and it has made all the difference.
The Smart Design Expandable Kitchen Shelf Rack has nearly doubled the storage capacity in my cabinets. It adds extra shelves to each cabinet, so I can organize my plates, bowls, and glasses all on one shelf. And it has over 2,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many others praising it for maximizing the space in their cupboards.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
The expandable rack ranges from 16 to 32.5 inches wide, and it's detachable, so you can use the shelves separately as well. It has a non-slip and rust-resistant coating to keep your items in place, along with foot grips to stabilize the shelf and prevent it from scratching your cabinets. Plus, it comes in five colors to match the decor in your home.
While most Amazon shoppers use the shelf rack to boost the space in their cabinets, several reviewers use it as a freezer rack, shoe organizer, and bathroom sink organizer.
"I got this rack to organize canned goods in an off-size cabinet," the reviewer said. "The shelf is adjustable to fit the odd width of the space, and it retains its strength to hold up a dozen and a half or so cans and packages, while allowing storage below for more. This was a very affordable fix for storage that makes cooking and shopping easier, because I can see in an instant what is on hand and what is needed."
Another shopper said, "Our freezer didn't come with a shelf, and it was a pain to move stuff around because they were stacked so high and tended to fall off. With this shelf, we gain extra stable space at the bottom. At the bottom, frozen food can be slid in or out with ease. The topper space is more stable too, because they don't pile up that much compared to before. Nice stuff for life hacks."
If your kitchen cabinets are overcrowded, head to Amazon to get the expandable kitchen shelf rack for $20. I can't believe I've lived this long without it.