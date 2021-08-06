This $20 Shelf Rack Doubled the Cabinet Space in My Small Kitchen

If living in a small apartment with four—yes, four—kitchen cabinets has taught me anything, it's the importance of maximizing space. Fitting plates, glassware, cookware, and pantry staples in those cabinets when I first moved in was like the ultimate game of Tetris. I soon realized that I needed more space, but the kitchen was too small to add a cart or shelving unit. So I turned to Amazon and found an expandable kitchen rack, and it has made all the difference.