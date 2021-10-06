Steal the Best Ideas From This Epic Kitchen Reorganization
See how Simply host Haley Cairo revamped her kitchen trouble spots—and gave her space a fresh new look.
Simply host Haley Cairo has been documenting her kitchen reorganization and refresh, featuring key updates to help streamline consistent trouble spots like the pantry, under-sink storage, and the refrigerator. See how it all came together—you might just want to steal some of these ideas for yourself.
Related Items
Maximize your under-sink storage
Haley used slide-out chrome shelving and handy hooks, and installed touch lighting under her sink to make it easy to stash—and find—her favorite cleaning products under the sink.
Pick smart pantry storage
Haley's pantry had some awkward, hard-to-reach corners. But with smart storage solutions like lazy susans, over-door shelving, and baskets, Haley was able to make use of every inch of space.
Micromanage your drawers
Haley divided her kitchen drawers into very specific duties (i.e., serving utensils) to avoid that "throw everything in there" junk drawer that tends to become a black hole where things disappear.
Her favorite spot is the on-the-go drawer, which is her spot for stashing keys, sunglasses, wallets, and other things she needs whenever she heads out the door.
Create a tea and coffee station
Organizing all of Haley's tea and coffee near the machine with easy-to-view storage, cup hooks to hold mugs, and trays to keep additional ingredients on hand made it much easier to enjoy her daily cup.
Keep your fridge organization on track
It can be hard to keep things organized in a fridge, with its constantly shifting inventory. But Haley opted for some clever storage bins and created zones to help minimize waste.
Freshen up the rest of the kitchen
You don't need to do a full kitchen reno to get a brand new look. By refurbishing the cabinets, updating the cabinet hardware and the kitchen lighting, Haley made a big change on a small budget. (Check out two of her favorite finds, below.)
Savoy House Drake 10-Inch Mini Pendant
These champagne bronze fixtures helped lighten up the kitchen lighting—and were a better match with Haley's updated cabinet hardware.
Delta Trask Champagne Bronze Kitchen Faucet
This sleek and stylish faucet is a real workhorse, offering a 360-degree swiveling spout to reach every corner of the sink, and a MagnaTite docking system that ensures the pull-down spray nozzle slips right back into place.