Shoppers Say This Genius Cookware Organizer Saves Them So Much Cabinet Space—and It’s Only $15

If your kitchen cabinets always look cluttered thanks to messy stacks of pots and pans, then it’s probably time to invest in a cookware rack. But the good news is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to find one that actually keeps your pans organized on a long-term basis. In fact, one of Amazon’s best-selling options only costs $15 right now.
With an average 4.5-star rating from over 5,800 reviews, SimpleHouseware’s pots and pans organizer has tons of shoppers saying it saves them so much space in their kitchen cabinets. It has five tiers, but you could fit multiple pans in each slot as long as they fit inside each other. And by far the best part is that you can quickly and easily grab the exact pan you want without rearranging your entire cookware collection just to get it.
“I was so tired of making a huge ruckus in the kitchen and digging through my pots and pans, I ordered two of these and they were exactly what I needed,” wrote one customer . “They each came in two pieces and were easy to put together, now there’s no more loud banging when I’m trying to get a pan out!”
The pan organizer comes in two finishes (bronze or chrome), and it stands vertically or horizontally depending on your cabinet’s dimensions. Shoppers say it’s sturdy on its own (just be sure to put heavier pans on the bottom), but it does come with hardware in case you want to screw it into the cabinet for extra support.
“Before we got this rack, our pots and pans were a jumble in a cupboard beneath the cooktop,” said another shopper . “We have so much more space now that the skillets are stacked on this rack. A side benefit is that the nonstick pans don’t get scratched because they aren’t stacked inside one another.”
You can stack way more than just frying pans on it—smaller pots and all types of lids will fit, too. Some reviewers even mentioned that they store casserole dishes and sandwich makers on it, so the options are endless.
No matter what the current state of your kitchen cabinets is, you can’t go wrong with a little organizational help. Shop SimpleHouseware’s pots and pans rack for $15 and you’ll be one step closer to cookware that stays organized.
