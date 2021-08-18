This Clever Kitchen Rack Easily Organizes Pots and Pans—and It's on Sale for $18
One of the most tried and true methods of organizing pots and pans is by stacking them inside of each other in a cabinet. While the method does, in fact, work, the problem is every time you want to use one of the pots or pans in your collection, you have to remove everything from your cabinet. Shoppers have discovered an advancement, and it's the Simple Houseware 5 Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer.
The idea behind the rack, which is on sale for $18, stems from creating the ability to "file" your pots and pans away either vertically or horizontally. This means there is space in between each pot or pan. As a result, you can simply pull out the piece you need to use rather than unloading all of your pots and pans from your cabinet in order to reach one of them.
"After looking at many other racks, I chose this rack because it is adjustable, which is exactly what I need," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I had kept my skillets all stacked up in a drawer, which made retrieving a particular skillet a hassle. Now, I just reach into the cabinet and pull out the skillet with one hand. And the rack is very sturdy and even came with screws in case I needed to attach it to the cabinet. I did not have to do so because it doesn't budge. I will recommend this product to my friends and definitely get a second one when I start collecting more pans."
To buy: $18 (was $22); amazon.com.
Measuring 9.75 inches by 8.8 inches by 14 inches, the Simple Houseware 5 Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer enables you to set the specific dimensions that will work best for your kitchen tools. Plus, the organizer also works for more than just pots and pans—you can store a variety of items from the obvious to baking sheets, muffin tins, and even cutting boards.
"Being able to store things like cutting boards, griddles, cookie sheets [and] cupcake pans vertically not only makes things look better, but they are so much easier to get to than pulling (inevitably) the item you need from the bottom of a precarious pile," wrote another reviewer who called the tool a "game changer." "These are heavyweight enough to store my super-heavy cast iron griddle, no problem! I bought two and used the other to store pots and a strainer horizontally/vertically. I was a big proponent of 'nesting' my pots and pans, but again—[it's] so nice to be able to grab my wok pan without pulling everything else out to get to it!"
When it arrives, you might be surprised to see the company highlights that the organizer does not require any assembly. So rather than spending time putting each piece together, you only need to choose if you would like to display the steel and chrome organizer on your countertop or stow it away in a drawer or cabinet. Shop the Simple Houseware 5 Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer while the sale lasts and cultivate a positive kitchen experience that puts the tools you need within organized, easy reach.