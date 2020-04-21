The 30-by-70-Inch Kitchen Storage Space You’re Probably Not Using (but Should!)
Even if you think you're taking full advantage of every drawer and cabinet in your kitchen, there may be one storage spot you're likely overlooking: the sides of your refrigerator. Especially if you have a magnetic fridge, this large 30-by-70-inch surface is full of storage potential. Particularly for those who don't have a custom kitchen, the exposed sides of the fridge and even the appliance gap between your fridge and oven can help double your kitchen storage space. Here are the best magnetic shelves, spice tins, and more to boost your fridge's organizing abilities.
1
Magnetic Storage Rack
Unlike the organizers put to work inside your fridge, those on the front or side of the refrigerator become a visible part of your kitchen decor. You'll want to pick ones that are sleek and stylish, like this white and wood storage rack with shelves for spices and a bar for hand towels.
2
Wooden Shelving Unit
Want to warm up the look of a stark white or stainless steel fridge? Pop on this three-tier wooden storage shelf. It can hold all of the essentials you reach for daily, like coffee beans and your favorite mug. Thanks to suction cups that stick to the top of the fridge and magnets on the sides of the shelf, this organizer is super sturdy.
3
Magnetic Spice Tins
An easy way to free up valuable space in kitchen drawers or cabinets? Use the side of your fridge for spice storage. Not only are these spice tins magnetic, but they also have see-through lids so you can spot the cardamom or cloves at a glance.
4
Magnetic Shelf
If you don't have room for a full storage rack because other appliances are in the way, opt instead for this small shelf that's just 11-by-5 inches. It's perfectly sized to hold cooking essentials like salt and pepper.
5
Rolling Storage Cart
If you have an unsightly appliance gap between your fridge and oven, why not make that empty space work for you? This slender rolling storage cart is just five inches wide, but it has three shelves to stash many jars and bottles.
6
Magnetic Chalkboard Calendar
Now that your kitchen is physically organized, time to get mentally organized. This magnetic calendar lets your family check what's on schedule for the day, as well as plan out meals and keep track of reminders.
