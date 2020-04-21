Image zoom Getty Images

Even if you think you're taking full advantage of every drawer and cabinet in your kitchen, there may be one storage spot you're likely overlooking: the sides of your refrigerator. Especially if you have a magnetic fridge, this large 30-by-70-inch surface is full of storage potential. Particularly for those who don't have a custom kitchen, the exposed sides of the fridge and even the appliance gap between your fridge and oven can help double your kitchen storage space. Here are the best magnetic shelves, spice tins, and more to boost your fridge's organizing abilities.

