This Coffee Mug Organizer Is Perfect for Storing Oversized Cups—and It’s on Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Coffee mugs take up a lot of shelf space, especially since they don’t often stack on top of each other. But where there are storage problems, there are storage solutions: We found a way to store your favorite mugs so you save valuable cabinet space. The best part? It’s on sale right now.

The Red Barrel Studio Traxler Mug Tree is a stylish yet functional organizer that comfortably holds 10 coffee or tea mugs—and it’s currently marked down by 32 percent on Wayfair, bringing its price down to $23. Nearly 500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating because of its space-saving capabilities. “I wanted to get my mugs out of the cupboard to free up some space, and this mug tree has really helped with that,” wrote one customer.

Each tree has 10 hooks that are tilted upwards, which will prevent your coffee mugs from accidentally slipping off. Shoppers noted that it fits all different mug sizes: “I have many mugs that are larger than 12 oz. and the branches are placed wonderfully to accommodate them.”

RELATED: 13 Best Pantry Organizers to Maximize Storage Space

Even though it’s not bulky, plenty of reviewers mentioned how sturdy it is (it’s made of steel), so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over when you grab a mug in the morning. “This mug tree is perfect! It holds our oversized mugs easily and it is very stable, even with just one heavy mug on the rack,” wrote another shopper.

While some people said they keep the stylish mug tree on display at their coffee bar station, others say that it also works well on their kitchen island or regular countertop. Measuring just under 15 inches inches tall, one shopper says, “It’s the perfect height to fit between the counter and [upper] cabinet.”

Plus, it’s available in neutral black and gray, so it will seamlessly fit in with any decor style. This mug tree is definitely a much-needed addition to any kitchen, so shop for the Traxler Mug Tree below while it’s still on sale.

Red Barrel Studio Traxler Mug Tree

Image zoom wayfair.com

To buy: $23 (was $34); wayfair.com.