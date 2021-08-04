How Open Shelving Transformed My Small Kitchen

In my apartment, I have four Rubbermaid White Laminated Wood Shelves that are 10 inches deep and 48 inches long, and one of them is dedicated to kitchenware. At just $9 per shelf, accompanied by simple steel brackets at $3 each, this shelving option is impressively affordable and lets my dishes and other treasures take center stage. The shelves are sturdy enough to hold up to 200 pounds when properly installed, so you can be sure that your things are secure. And while I opted for sleek white, you can also find these shelves in nine other finishes, ranging from black to beechwood.