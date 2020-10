10 Things You Really Shouldn’t Refrigerate

The refrigerator may seem like the all-purpose spot for storing many different kinds of food, but that’s not really the case, because certain foods have no business hanging out in the fridge. That space is for vegetable storage typically, sure, and fruits and meats and dairy also belong in the refrigerator, but those rules aren’t always true. Certain veggies and condiments thrive best at temperatures above that of the chilly refrigerator temperature, and storing them in the fridge can actually shorten their shelf lives—or even worsen the quality of the food.Follow these guidelines to keep all your foods where they belong, and where they can last as long as possible, and you’ll be saving yourself some money while cutting down on food waste. With any luck, you’ll never reach for a loaf of bread only to find it far past its prime again. Best of all, following these guidelines doesn’t even require an understanding of how the refrigerator works —all you need to know is that certain items are best left at room temperature.