10 Things You Really Shouldn’t Refrigerate

By Real Simple Editors
Updated June 04, 2019
The refrigerator may seem like the all-purpose spot for storing many different kinds of food, but that’s not really the case, because certain foods have no business hanging out in the fridge. That space is for vegetable storage typically, sure, and fruits and meats and dairy also belong in the refrigerator, but those rules aren’t always true. Certain veggies and condiments thrive best at temperatures above that of the chilly refrigerator temperature, and storing them in the fridge can actually shorten their shelf lives—or even worsen the quality of the food.

Follow these guidelines to keep all your foods where they belong, and where they can last as long as possible, and you’ll be saving yourself some money while cutting down on food waste. With any luck, you’ll never reach for a loaf of bread only to find it far past its prime again. Best of all, following these guidelines doesn’t even require an understanding of how the refrigerator works—all you need to know is that certain items are best left at room temperature.

Hot Sauce

It can live happily in the pantry for up to three years, so there is no need to stick hot sauce in the fridge.

Potatoes

Refrigeration adversely affects the flavor of potatoes, so store them in the pantry in paper bags. (Plastic bags trap moisture and speed decay.) Most varieties should last three weeks.

Bread

The refrigerator dries bread out fast. Instead, keep what you’ll eat within four days at room temperature and freeze the rest.

Onions

Onions like their original mesh bag (or any bag that allows for air circulation) in the pantry. Just keep onions away from potatoes, which emit moisture and gases that can cause onions to rot.

Batteries

Stash batteries in a drawer at room temperature. Extreme cold (or heat) can diminish performance.

Garlic

Garlic will do well for two months in the pantry. Store it loose, so air can move around it.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes can get mealy in the fridge, so leave them on a counter, out of plastic bags. To speed ripening, store them in a paper bag. Once ripe, they’ll last for about three days.

Coffee

The fridge (and the freezer) create condensation, which can affect the flavor of both ground coffee and coffee beans. Coffee fares best in an airtight container in the pantry, instead.

Nail Polish

Keeping nail polish in the fridge can cause it to thicken. Store nail polish at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, for best results.

Winter Squashes

Varieties of squash such as acorn, butternut, delicata, and spaghetti will last for about a month or more in the pantry.

