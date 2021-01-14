This Under-$20 Sliding Tray Makes Moving Kitchen Appliances a Breeze

From air fryers and pressure cookers to rice cookers and coffee machines, it's almost impossible to find a kitchen countertop without a bulky machine sitting atop it nowadays. With more and more specialized appliances invented to serve a variety of uses, many might find it necessary to constantly shift things around on countertops to make room for something new. However, doing so can not only be strenuous and physically demanding, but dangerous as well—especially if your appliance is as heavy as, say, a stand mixer or an espresso maker. That's where Nifty Solutions' countertop rolling tray comes in.
With this Amazon shopper-loved rolling tray, shifting appliances around your kitchen is no longer an annoying task. Whether you keep your appliances in a storage room or tuck them beneath low-hanging cabinets, the rolling tray makes it easy to move them with little effort, and it even prevents heavy appliances from scratching counters. For this reason, Amazon shoppers have called it a "perfect solution for that corner of the counter in your kitchen," as well as a product that gives back counter space in small kitchens.
Made with a non-slip pad at the bottom, Nifty Solutions' countertop tray provides ample resistance when you want your appliances to stay put, and the handy lever makes it a breeze to slide it (along with your machine) back and forth. Measuring 9.5 inches wide, the slider fits most appliances from toasters to coffee machines, and reviewers on Amazon have used it to hold their KitchenAid stand mixer as well as Breville's professional espresso machine. A reviewer called it an "efficient storage tool," adding, "these trays make moving small appliances so much easier."
Another shopper expressed how pleased she was with the tray, especially because she has limited counter space. "I have a large coffee maker and it was always a pain to keep it in the middle of the countertop, just to add water and coffee," said the reviewer. "Now, with this product, it holds the coffee maker in place and lets me slide the coffee maker back under the cabinet after use. The coffee maker is bigger than the device, but it works and it is very stable."
Nifty Solutions' appliance tray has gained a near-perfect 4.7-star rating from more than 1,900 reviews, and it might just be your best bet to gaining more counter space without moving a hair. Shop this countertop game-changer below.
To buy: $17 (was $18); amazon.com.