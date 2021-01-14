This Under-$20 Sliding Tray Makes Moving Kitchen Appliances a Breeze

Another shopper expressed how pleased she was with the tray, especially because she has limited counter space. "I have a large coffee maker and it was always a pain to keep it in the middle of the countertop, just to add water and coffee," said the reviewer. "Now, with this product, it holds the coffee maker in place and lets me slide the coffee maker back under the cabinet after use. The coffee maker is bigger than the device, but it works and it is very stable."