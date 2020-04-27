Nancy Meyers Revealed Her Stunning Real-Life Kitchen—Here Are 5 Storage Tips to Steal

Image zoom Getty Images

When you close your eyes and conjure up images of your dream kitchen, what comes to mind? If it's Diane Keaton's beachside kitchen in Something's Gotta Give, Meryl Streep's elegant cookspace in It's Complicated, or Kate Winslet's cozy English cottage kitchen in The Holiday, you're in luck. This weekend, film director Nancy Meyers shared on Instagram a room that rivals all of her iconic movie sets: her own kitchen.

Outfitted with not one, but two spacious islands, a double oven, white glass-front cabinets, and marble counters, Meyers' real-life kitchen serves up as much design inspiration as her much-celebrated sets. What really caught our eye: all of the clever (and stylish!) organizing ideas hiding in this space. Here are five storage tips we plan to borrow from the director's gorgeous home kitchen.

Never underestimate storage trays

At Real Simple, we're all big fans of the countertop tray trick, so we couldn't help but notice the two woven storage trays adorning Meyers' kitchen islands. On the island nearest the stove, a shallow basket holds spices. On the second island, a woven tray with handles corrals green glass bottles, perhaps for water. An assortment of fresh fruit fills dishes and bowls. By containing everything from spices to citrus in trays and bowls, you can leave the essentials out without making the countertop look cluttered.

Install a dishtowel bar

On the side of the first island, Meyers installed a slender metal bar to hold dish towels where they're easy to grab. Consider adding a bar to the side of your own kitchen island, or if you don't have an island, attach one to any unused wall space. Find wrought iron and brass options on Etsy.

Mix open and closed storage

In her enviable kitchen, Meyers mixes both glass-front and closed cabinets. While the glass fronts make the space feel large and open, the cabinets with solid fronts provide a space to conceal less attractive tools and appliances. If you're planning a kitchen remodel anytime soon, make note of this clever combination. And if not, you can still apply the same principals to your space. Opt for a mix of both closed woven baskets with lids and open-weave wire baskets or see-through glass containers that will help the space feel more open.

Let a knife block free up drawer space

While Meyers appears to have plenty of cabinet and drawer space, some of us are not so lucky. One trick Meyers can teach us: set a stylish wooden knife block out on the counter or island so you can free up valuable real estate in your kitchen drawers.

Use crocks for utensil storage

To keep the most-frequently-reached-for cooking tools close at hand, Meyers lets a large ceramic crock hold wooden spoons and spatulas. Choose a vessel that suits your style, whether that's a vintage pitcher or a timeless Le Creuset crock ($60, williams-sonoma.com).