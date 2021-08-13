10 Things All of the Most Organized Kitchens Have in Common
Hint: They all contain these two types of storage.
Advertisement
While a good deep clean and an organizing session won't change the design of your kitchen, it will make this space work better for you. When everything is easy to find and meal prep comes together quickly, you'll love being in your kitchen just a little bit more. After scouting some of the tidiest kitchens around, here are the common organization secrets they all share. Go ahead, borrow these brilliant kitchen storage ideas for your own home.