If Your Spices Are a Total Mess, This $20 Organization Hack Can Help
There comes a time in every adult’s life where you look around the kitchen and think, “How did it get like this?” This moment could come after hosting family for a holiday, throwing a tailgate party, or spending months living and working in the same space, mentally critiquing it the majority of that time.
There are a few different things you can do to prevent full-blown panic. First, recognize that you don’t have to fully renovate your kitchen to feel good about it—there are so many organization hacks out there that can help. Second, figure out the area of clutter that is haunting you the most. Usually, this involves the cabinets in some form or another. And typically, when it involves cabinets, it involves a disarray of spices.
Some storage spaces simply don’t have the room for classic tiered spice racks, and as much as we’d like to think that keeping spices in one tight and open spot is proficient, this method usually leads to spillage and mayhem. Instead of gutting your cabinets to combat this issue, you can grab a simple (but genius) tool that Amazon shoppers are seriously impressed with.
The Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray is the horizontal cousin of the typical spice rack. It’s designed to fit into tight drawers and is shaped in a way that allows each spice to be seen, not spilled. The handy tool has four tiers and comes in two sizes that are 13.25 inches and 10.25 inches in width, respectively. The 4.25-inch tiers subtly lift the standard-sized spice jars without jamming up the drawer so that they’re easy to find and grab.
This effective insert has a seriously impressive 4.7-star rating from nearly 1,400 reviewers. Shoppers can’t get enough of how easy it is to put to use—and how incredible the end result is.
“We have been struggling with our spice drawer for the three years we’ve lived in this house,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “These shelf inserts are expandable, so they were easy to fit into the drawer. And because they are inclined, we were able to fit all of our spices into the shelf system. Best of all, there are no indentations to ‘cradle’ the bottles, just flat shelves... so we can fit different width bottles to maximize the use of available space.”
Prevent kitchen craziness from happening again and shop the clever gadget below.
To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.