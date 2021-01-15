My Pantry Has Never Looked So Organized Thanks to These Stylish Storage Jars

Luckily, Le Parfait offers plenty of storage solutions, many of which can double as vessels for canning and pickling. Take the Le Parfait canning jars, for instance, which are built with heavy-duty shock-resistant glass. The 8-ounce jars are designed to endure a wealth of preserving processes, like making jam and pickling vegetables, and each jar includes a locking lid complete with an airtight rubber seal. But if canning isn't for you, these small jars can also be repurposed in a number of other ways, from acting as serving decor to storing tiny amounts of grains.