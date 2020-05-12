5 Ways to Maximize Your Kitchen Storage Using Wall Space
Make those empty walls work harder.
Take a quick peek around your kitchen. Are there any empty walls that aren't pulling their weight? If your countertops are overflowing and the drawers are overstuffed, but your walls are blank, it's time to reorganize. These kitchen wall storage ideas make extra space for everything from wine bottles, to cooking tools, to mugs and glassware. Plus, the stylish designs will work seamlessly with your kitchen decor. Just remember: if you're hanging anything heavy (like a pot rail), use a wall stud finder to locate the most secure spot to attach it.
1
Wall-Hanging Wine Rack
Clear some cabinet space by stashing wine bottles in this wall-mounted rack instead. Made from metal and mango wood, this organizer will fit in any modern farmhouse or warm industrial style kitchen.
To buy: $98, anthropologie.com.
2
Mug Rack
Mug collection more expansive than your cabinet storage? Don't ditch your favorites, just invest in this wooden organizer that can hold up to 12 mugs, while making use of long-overlooked wall space.
To buy: $79, urbanoutfitters.com.
3
Install a Peg Rail
A blank wall is a perfect spot to introduce one of my favorite organizers: a peg rail. Install this minimalist white peg rail, then add on the hanging shelf to hold spices and pantry staples.
To buy: From $30 for the peg rail and $99 for the multi-shelf, potterybarn.com.
4
Set Up an "Entertainment Station"
Or, turn that empty wall into a small-space alternative to a bar cart. Pair a hanging wine rack with this wall-mounted wine glass shelf. Ta-da! That boring wall is now the life of the party.
To buy: $139, westelm.com.
5
Brushed Copper Pot Rail
Free up precious cabinet space—and leave your go-to pots and pans where they're easy to grab—by installing a wall-hanging rack. This beauty comes in three sizes and two colors (choose from brushed copper or hammered steel) so it will fit kitchens of any size and style.
To buy: From $80 for steel and from $150 for copper, worldmarket.com.