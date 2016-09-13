8 Kitchen Storage Secrets

“If your kitchen counters are always a mess, you probably have more stuff than space for it. A smart first step is to cut back. Go through one cabinet at a time and pull out rarely used items to toss or move to a high shelf in a cupboard. Then, over the next week, take notice of what’s cluttering the counter, and give those items a home. Do you need a mounted organizer for mail that piles up? A basket for schoolwork your kids hand you right before dinner? Smarter assigned spots for miscellaneous pieces coming out of the dishwasher? Once you have those solutions, upkeep is easy if you do it regularly. Every night before bed, do a quick scan of the counter and put away any items that don’t belong.” —Erin Rooney Doland, an organizer in Washington, D.C., and the author of Never Too Busy to Cure Clutter