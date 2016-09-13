8 Kitchen Storage Secrets
Go Vertical
“If you have to inch out items gingerly to avoid an avalanche, it’s tough to keep cabinets neat. A smarter solution is to turn all the cookie sheets, cooling racks, and muffin tins 90 degrees and store them vertically, like books. You’ll be able to pull one out easily without shifting the others. Reconfigure the shelves if you need more room. And keep in mind: Like books need bookends, you’ll need to hold these items in place with dividers (4-Sort Dividers, from $4 each, containerstore.com).” —Lisa Zaslow, New York City–based organizer
Sort Your Mail
“If you have a hard time keeping mail from piling up, first deal with the discards off the bat. A recycling bin in the kitchen or the garage is the best solution for immediately tossing junk—flyers and unwanted catalogs. (To cancel junk mail, go to catalogchoice.org). For the keepers, set up a basic system using folders with broad labels—insurance, bills paid—which will make it easy to file them fast. Realistically, you may not be able to get to the mail every day. Collect unopened envelopes in an office or kitchen command center in a tray or an open box (Large Accessory Tray, $20, poppin.com). Then commit to a 15-minute weekly follow-up so that the pile never gets too big. Sort at the same time every week—say, on Saturday mornings—and the sessions will become automatic and (relatively) painless.” —Ellen Madere, Old Lyme, Connecticut–based organizer
Use Space Wisely
When you have no pantry be selective about what you buy in bulk. “A five-pound bag of coffee makes sense because you drink it every morning, but a 10-pound bag of rice doesn’t. Focus on carving out room in your cabinets. Boxed items are filled with air, so you can fit more of those products on shelves if you decant into sealable square canisters. To open up more space for food, move mixing bowls, measuring cups, and other kitchen tools off the shelves and into a cart that can act as a food-prep zone. Last, collect loose items—tea bags, snack packs—in clear, stackable bins to keep them from cluttering up your space.” —Andrew Mellen, New York City–based organizer and author of Unstuff Your Life!
To buy: OXO Good Grips POP Rectangle Canisters, $6 to $18; containerstore.com
Declutter the Counter
“If your kitchen counters are always a mess, you probably have more stuff than space for it. A smart first step is to cut back. Go through one cabinet at a time and pull out rarely used items to toss or move to a high shelf in a cupboard. Then, over the next week, take notice of what’s cluttering the counter, and give those items a home. Do you need a mounted organizer for mail that piles up? A basket for schoolwork your kids hand you right before dinner? Smarter assigned spots for miscellaneous pieces coming out of the dishwasher? Once you have those solutions, upkeep is easy if you do it regularly. Every night before bed, do a quick scan of the counter and put away any items that don’t belong.” —Erin Rooney Doland, an organizer in Washington, D.C., and the author of Never Too Busy to Cure Clutter
Organize Your Gadgets
“It’s tricky to keep a gadget drawer orderly when the contents are vastly different shapes and sizes, so I like to add an expandable insert with adjustable compartments (Oxo Adjustable Drawer Organizer, $17, amazon.com). First give yourself more drawer space by pulling out long tools, like tongs and spatulas. Those can live in a crock on the counter. Mount a magnetic knife strip on the wall to corral sharp tools (pizza cutter, cheese slicer), and store knives in a slim holder on a countertop (Bistro Knife Block, $45, amazon.com). Then fill the insert strategically: gadgets you use the most in front and the rest in back.” —Lisa Zaslow
Personalize Your Command Center
“When considering what to store in the kitchen command center, think about what your family needs to accomplish in this space, then keep only the items that are relevant there. Most people use a command center like a satellite home office to organize bills and mail, plus the kids’ schedules and homework. In that case, you need a shredder, a recycling bin, pens, envelopes, and stamps, plus a message board. Because people tend to drop mail or odds and ends on the desk, I have clients set up in-boxes or cubbies for each family member, just like employees have in an office. I like wall-mounted slots, like the Galvanized Wall Organizer ($69; crateandbarrel.com).” —Erin Rooney Doland
Prioritize Kitchen Items
“No question about it: A small kitchen forces you to prioritize. But that can be satisfying. First thing to do is eliminate duplicates. (Do you really need three colanders?) Then think about what absolutely must be in the kitchen and what can go somewhere else. Some of my clients keep roasting pans and lesser-used casserole dishes in the front-hall closet and plates, silverware, and wine glasses in a sideboard in the dining area or the living room. It also helps to gather related items into kits—cake-baking kit, holiday-cookie kit—in plastic bins that are easy to retrieve from another room as needed. I like stackables (Sterilite Six-Quart Storage Boxes, $2 each, homedepot.com).” —Lisa Zaslow
Maximize the Space
“Once you’ve streamlined, it’s time to maximize the space you have. Often overlooked is the wall area between counters and cabinets; put it to work by mounting a knife strip there. If you have super-high cabinets, buy a skinny step stool that folds flat (Slim Folding Step Stool, $30, containerstore.com). Slip it under the sink or in the crack next to the refrigerator so you can utilize upper areas.” —Lisa Zaslow