Over 23,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Genius’ Cutlery Organizer Saves So Much Drawer Space

Kitchen storage is hard to come by, especially if you live in an apartment or smaller space. If you find that your kitchen drawers are not as tidy as the rest of the room or that you don’t have enough space to hold all your cooking tools, the JosephJoseph DrawerStore Organizer is here to help.
Unlike most silverware holders that lay flat and take up the majority of a drawer, this “genius” find features a unique stacked design. The cutlery holder saves so much space that more than 23,000 have given it a perfect five-star review. Each organizer features five angled compartments that feature cutlery icons, so you know which slot is holding the piece you need.
It can hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery at a time, and it has a rubber bottom so it won’t slip and slide as you open and close your kitchen drawers. Shoppers say the handy organizer is super-easy to clean, and it fits in their kitchen drawers perfectly—according to the brand, it should fit in any drawer with a minimum height of 3.25 inches. With smart details like that, it’s no wonder that it’s Amazon’s best-selling flatware organizer.
“I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap, it changed my life. So. Much. Room,” raved one customer. “There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now.”
“I can't believe I've gone my whole life without knowing about these storage bins for your silverware in your kitchen,” wrote another. “Stackable storage ideas for silverware are genius! It fits perfectly in the drawer, and it doesn't slide around.”
While the small version is by far the most popular option, if you’re afraid all your cutlery won’t fit inside the compact holder, there are three other sizes to choose from. The large organizer holds 48 pieces at a time; the knife holder houses nine knives; and the utensils version stores 24 pieces of cutlery but has three extra compartments to hold larger kitchen tools like tongs, spatulas, peelers, and more. And each version comes in three versatile colors: blue, gray, and cream.
At just $10 apiece, the JosephJoseph DrawerStore Organizer is an affordable way to save space and finally get your kitchen drawers organized. Shop one for yourself below.
To buy: $10; amazon.com