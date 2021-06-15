You Can Score This Beloved Kitchen Brand on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day Begins
Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away, but there are already tons of early deals that are too good to miss. Everything from smart TVs to Echo Shows are on super sale, but some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on products from one of our favorite kitchen brands, Joseph Joseph.
From its life-changing cutlery organizer to this nesting set of food containers, the brand's Amazon storefront is full of products that are designed to simplify things in the kitchen. And dozens of Joseph Joseph's most popular products are currently seeing major markdowns.
Right now, you can score this easy-to-use can opener for nearly half-off, this foldable cutting board at a 20 percent discount, and this stainless steel sink caddy for only $14. Tons of the brand's organizing products are on sale as well, so if you're looking to get your kitchen drawers and cabinets in tip-top shape, we suggest scooping up this bamboo cutlery organizer and this cabinet shelf organizer.
And don't forget to check out the selection of marked-down cooking tools that will help you whip up your favorite dishes. Prices have been slashed on everything, from this handy avocado slicer to this durable pair of kitchen shears.
To help you find the best discounts around, we rounded up our seven favorite Joseph Joseph products that are currently on sale. We're not sure how long these deals will last-or if they will even still be marked down when Prime Day officially starts on Monday, June 21-so if you want to give your kitchen an upgrade, we suggest adding one (or two) of these discounted gadgets to your cart ASAP.